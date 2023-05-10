George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors, stealing campaign cash to burnish wealthy image
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos, the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last fall, is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos, 34, was expected to be released on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities. Santos told reporters he would not resign.
After sex assault verdict, Trump could face tough questions at CNN town hall
Donald Trump has long disparaged CNN, but on Wednesday night, he's set to join the network for a town hall in New Hampshire. His prime-time appearance comes a day after a civil jury in New York found the former president liable for sexually assaulting an advice columnist nearly three decades ago. The first major television event of the 2024 presidential campaign already has drawn suspicion from both sides of the political divide. Democrats wonder why someone who still spread lies about his 2020 election loss should get a prime-time platform. Conservatives question why Trump appear on CNN and potentially give the network a ratings bump when he's been a frequent CNN critic.
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
VALHALLA, New York (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting Republican demands for federal spending cuts as “devastating." He made his case in a campaign-style speech to voters in Valhalla, New York, on Wednesday. At the same time, lawmakers met in Washington to try to find a path forward to lifting the government’s borrowing limit and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default as soon as June 1. The president showed an increased willingness to discuss possible deficit savings, yet he said that any talks should occur without the risk of the federal government being unable to pay its bills.
GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a 'political stunt'
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”
Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
US to limit asylum at Mexico border as COVID-19 restrictions end
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — U.S. officials will begin denying asylum on Thursday to migrants who show up at the Mexico border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through. It's part of the Biden administration's effort to crack down on illegal border crossings. At the same time, there are plans to create new legal pathways, including 100 regional migration hubs across the Western Hemisphere. Administration officials say the measures are meant to fundamentally alter how migrants arrive at the U.S. southern border. Coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 had allowed border officials to quickly return many migrants who crossed. But those restrictions are ending on Thursday.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while Israel is pressing ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. A state-run Egyptian TV station announced Wednesday that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a cease-fire. But the fighting only intensified and neither side showed any sign of backing down. It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months. But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction. Hamas also appeared to stay on the sidelines.
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and on social media since 2001. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas in July 2020. Daniel Perry's attorney said after the sentencing Wednesday that his client will appeal and cooperate with efforts by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a pardon. Abbot has said he wants to pardon Perry, who was convicted of murder in April. Perry argued that he shot and killed Garrett Foster in self-defense. The Texas Board of Pardon and Parole is already reviewing Perry’s conviction on Abbott’s orders.
Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican state representatives' head-turning votes are helping advance a bill in the Texas House that proposes raising the purchase age for AR-style rifles. Reps. Sam Harless and Justin Holland on the House Select Committee on Community Safety voted in favor of the bill. The bill has little chance of becoming law in Texas, but the vote still prompted pushback from powerful gun rights groups Tuesday. Mass killings continue to spread anguish in Texas. That includes a gunman killing eight people at a mall near Dallas. Harless says “every kid has a right to go to school and feel safe.”
