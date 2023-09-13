Residents can relax after fugitive Danelo Cavalcante is captured and arraigned in rural Pennsylvania
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arraigned at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks after being taken there in an armored vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27. Cavalcante was captured after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Law enforcement’s big break came as a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal. No shots were fired. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s sudden decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden appears to have won over even the most reluctant Republicans. Some GOP lawmakers are pushing for it to move quickly rather than drag into the 2024 election year. But others expect it will take months. Meanwhile, the White House is mobilizing to go on offense, calling the GOP's impeachment allegations unfounded and merely bowing to former President Donald Trump. All the while, McCarthy faces turmoil on his right flank as he tries to steer the House to approve government funding and stave off a federal shutdown.
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney won't seek reelection in 2024, marking end to decadeslong political career
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection in 2024. The former presidential candidate and Massachusetts governor announced his intentions in a video statement Wednesday, noting that he would be in his mid-80s at the end of another six-year Senate term and saying the country is ready for younger politicians. Romney, who is now 76, easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he became the only Republican to vote to convict Donald Trump at both of his impeachment trials.
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people. The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless. The dam failures in the mountains above Derna sent floodwaters roaring through the city and swept away entire blocks.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted over four hours at Russia’s spaceport in the Far East, underscores how their interests are aligning: Putin is believed to be seeking something that impoverished North Korea has in abundance -– stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets. Such a request would mark a reversal of roles from the 1950-53 Korean War, when Moscow gave weapons to support Pyongyang’s invasion of South Korea.
Federal judge considers requests against New Mexico governor's order suspending right to open carry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge is considering multiple requests to put on ice an order by New Mexico's Democratic governor that suspends the right to carry firearms in the state's largest metropolitan area. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque. The public health order issued last Friday prompted a flurry of lawsuits, protests and calls for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to step down. She is accused of infringing upon rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution. Top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo have vowed not to enforce the order and the Democratic state attorney general urged the governor to reconsider her action.
There's no sign of widespread COVID-19 mandates in the US. Republicans are warning of them anyway
NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans are responding to a late summer spike in COVID-19 by raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are on the horizon. GOP presidential hopefuls including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump have spread this narrative in the last week. And yet there is no sign that anyone in federal or state leadership is even considering widespread COVID-19 restrictions or mask requirements despite the recent rise in hospitalizations. A spokesperson for President Joe Biden's administration and spokespeople for several Democratic governors said such measures aren't being considered.
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s former employees say he had on extramarital affair is expected to be called to testify in the Republican’s impeachment trial Wednesday. The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment called Laura Olson on Wednesday morning. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said she cannot testify until the afternoon because of procedural rules. Patrick is acting as the judge over the trial in Texas Senate. Paxton’s affair has taken a central role in the historic proceeding. Several of his former senior employees testified they believed it explained why Paxton was using his office to aid a wealthy donor who employed the woman.
Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals they are 'not safe here'
NEW YORK (AP) — A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants in his neighborhood on Staten Island has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors. It says “Immigrants are not safe here” and urges the arrivals to go back to some other part of the city. The message blares all day from a loudspeaker on Scott Herkert’s lawn in the New York City borough of Staten Island, The message is aimed at occupants of a temporary shelter set up nearby — one of several ways some people have let shelter residents know they are not welcome on Staten Island as thousands of migrants continue to arrive in New York City.
NFLPA renews call for natural grass to help prevent injuries after Rodgers gets hurt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players. Executive director Lloyd Howell says NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass. He also says data makes clear that grass is safer than artificial turf. Howell says it's an issue near the top of his visits with players and something he has raised with the NFL. The players' union called for the change after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets.
