Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Russia says the head of a private military company who staged a short-lived rebellion will move to Belarus and not face prosecution as part of deal to defuse a crisis that posed a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's government. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also says fighters who took part in Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion will not be prosecuted, while those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. The deal was struck Saturday in negotiations with the president of Belarus. Prigozhin said afterward that he was ordering his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops.
Analysis: Donald Trump's war on truth confronts another test with voters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Among America's presidents, no one has seemed to be at war with the truth as regularly as Donald Trump. He's shown a keen ability to use broadcast and social media to amplify his distortions. And he's found success in bringing around large chunks of the public. With Trump's latest White House run, the country faces the prospect of another campaign that could be riddled with falsehoods and misinformation. It's possible he could be returned to the Oval Office in 2024 by an electorate that either believes his falsehoods or doesn’t care. One analyst calls it a “test moment” and says “we haven’t been in a situation like this.”
Where abortion laws stand in every state a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe
State abortion policies have shifted quickly since the U.S. Supreme Court last year ended a nationwide right to abortion after nearly 50 years. Nearly every state has had changes made or attempted since then. In most Republican-controlled states, bans or restrictions have been adopted, including some with implementation delayed due to court challenges. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect access to abortion. The court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected the right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus.
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: 'I 100% knew this was going to happen'
Talk to someone who went on previous trips on the Titan submersible and they’re likely to mention a technology glitch. The propulsion system failed or the communications with people on the surface cut out. They are also likely to mention Stockton Rush. He's the OceanGate Expeditions CEO who died this week on the sub. Rush has been described as both a meticulous planner and an overconfident pioneer. In the wake of the Titan’s fatal implosion Sunday near the Titanic shipwreck, some passengers from previous expeditions described concerning experiences that foreshadowed the tragedy. Still, others felt they were in “good hands” deep below the ocean’s surface.
Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was a mistake
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservatives in Congress are anxious to counter China, which is America’s leading economic adversary. And they've set their sights on a top trade priority for labor unions and progressives. The focus is on the deluge of duty-free packages coming in from China. Currently, most imports valued at less than $800 enter duty-free into the United States as long as they're packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Efforts to lower the threshold amount or exclude certain countries altogether from duty-free treatment are set to become a major fight in Congress. The changing political dynamic could have major ramifications for e-commerce businesses. And it could add to the growing tensions between the U.S. and China.
In 'No Hard Feelings,' Jennifer Lawrence relishes playing a 'messy and chaotic' character
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a beloved trope of the romantic comedy — an irresponsible, irreverent and seemingly irredeemable man falls in love with a woman, setting him on the path to finally gets his act together. But in “No Hard Feelings,” which hits theaters Friday, director Gene Stupnitsky sought to subvert gender expectations, with Jennifer Lawrence instead playing his dirtbag protagonist. Lawrence, who's storied acting career had not yet included starring in a comedy, says she relished the “messy and chaotic” appeal of her character. Lawrence has long wanted to do a comedy and has received no shortage of scripts, but said she found none of them funny enough – that is until Stupnitsky handed her the one for “No Hard Feelings.”
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into the Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur into the rushing water below. No injuries were reported. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger from the accident Saturday morning. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. The probe comes after the administration received complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park. The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed with a software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But two Explorer owners complained their vehicles behaved erratically following the repair.
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say that a Palestinian assailant has opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot and killed. Elsewhere in the occupied territory, settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, throwing stones and setting fire to homes. The incidents Saturday are the latest in months of escalating violence. They cap a bloody week in the West Bank. This year has been one of the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in years. At least 137 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank so far in 2023. As of Saturday, 24 people on the Israeli side have been killed in Palestinian attacks.
Dior's Kim Jones celebrates 5 years as designer in gender-fluid Paris men's show
PARIS (AP) — The historic courtyards of the Ecole Militaire served as the grand stage for Dior’s men’s show on Friday, a spectacle that played out under the watchful eye of the Eiffel Tower. A sweltering Parisian heatwave had guests like Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie using their metallic invitations as makeshift fans, and a futuristic, square plate-themed runway hinted at the show’s transformative intent. The show began with an unusual flourish that stirred the audience. The event marked a milestone for British designer Kim Jones, celebrating his fifth year at the helm of Dior menswear. The collection displayed was decidedly bold, marrying traditionally feminine elements of Dior’s past with a modern men’s aesthetic, effectively capturing the gender-fluid ethos of Generation Z.
