Trump, allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information. Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.
Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village in eastern Donetsk as counteroffensive operations roll on
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military officials say their troops have retaken another southeastern village from Russian forces. It is among the first — small — successes in stepped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow’s more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram that Ukraine’s flag was again flying over the village of Storozhov, She predicted the liberation of “all Ukrainian land” would be the final outcome. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages clustered together south of the town of Velika Novosilke in eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has disbursed in COVID relief aid. Fraudsters used Social Security numbers of dead people to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers. All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire. The blaze closed a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway indefinitely. Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the northeast corner of the city. Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline. Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries. The governor said he would issue a disaster declaration to speed federal funds.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died. The kids, now aged 13, 9, 4 and 1, are expected to remain for at least two weeks in a hospital receiving treatment after their rescue Friday. But relatives say some are already speaking and wanting to do more more than lie in bed. The father of the two youngest children said Sunday that the oldest of the four siblings had described to him how their mother was alive for about four days after the plane crashed.
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history and puts on quite a show despite Hollywood strike
NEW YORK (AP) — The intimate, funny-sad musical “Kimberly Akimbo” nudged aside more splashier rivals on Sunday to win the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on a night when Broadway flexed its muscle in the face of Hollywood writers’ strike and fully embraced trans-rights with history-making winners. Victoria Clark, as the lead in the show, added a second Tony to her trophy case, having previously won one in 2005 for “The Light in the Piazza.” Earlier, Tony Awards history was made when Alex Newell and J. Harrison Ghee became the first nonbinary people to win Tonys for acting.
Bus carrying wedding guests in Australian wine region rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police say a bus carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia’s wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25. The driver was arrested, though police would not detail the allegations, including whether speed was a factor. It happened on a roundabout in the town of Greta in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales state north of Sydney. The guests had earlier attended a wedding at a winery. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered government support to the victims and their families. He said: “For a joyous day like that, in a beautiful place, to end with such terrible loss of life and injury is so cruel and so sad and so unfair."
Rape and torture: Transgender women open up about their suffering under Argentina's dictatorship
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Almost all of Argentina suffered during the bloody dictatorship that ruled Argentina from 1976 to 1983. But the transgender community suffered particularly brutal and sadistic treatment. Five transgender women testified in April about the repression they suffered. It's part of what human rights lawyers and activists say is a long overdue effort to recognize systematic human rights violations under the country’s military rule. A bill under discussion in a congressional committee would provide a lifetime pension for transgender people over 40 as a form of ‘historic reparations.’
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
MILAN (AP) — High food prices are pinching households across Europe, where food inflation is outpacing other major economies like the U.S., Japan and Canada. Some governments have responded with price controls or loose agreements with supermarkets to keep costs down. In Italy, a consumer group is taking matters into its own hands, calling for a pasta strike to force down prices by bottoming out demand. The sharply higher prices in Europe are driven by higher energy and labor costs and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. That is even though costs for food commodities have fallen for months from record highs, including wheat for the flour used to make pasta.
60 years after Medgar Evers' murder, his widow continues a civil rights legacy
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — It's been 60 years since civil rights leader Medgar Evers was murdered outside his Mississippi home. His widow, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 90 years old. She says he misses him terribly and is proud of his legacy. Several events have been held in Mississippi this month to commemorate the work of the Evers family. Evers was leader of the Mississippi NAACP from 1954 until his death in 1963. He pushed for voting rights and racial equality. Evers-Williams was national chairperson of the NAACP from 1995 to 1998. She says she remains committed to trying to eliminate racism and prejudice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.