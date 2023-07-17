Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted after attack that kills 2
Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted after one of its sections was blown up in what Russian officials say was a Ukrainian attack that also killed a married couple and injured their daughter. Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said that the attack early Monday had been staged by the Ukrainian special services and involved two sea drones. Ukrainian officials didn’t claim responsibility for the attack, which is the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections. The bridge is a key artery for supplying Crimea, which serves as a major hub for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
South Korea's death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40 as workers search for survivors
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heavy downpours are lashing South Korea for a ninth day as rescue workers struggle to search for survivors in landslides, buckled homes and swamped vehicles in the most destructive storm to hit the country this year. As of Monday, at least 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to leave their homes since July 9, when heavy rain started pounding the country. The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea's central and southern regions.
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Heavy rains are pounding an already saturated Northeast for the second time in a week, spurring another round of flash flooding, canceled airline flights and power outages. A sudden flash flood also swamped a southeastern Pennsylvania road late Saturday afternoon, sweeping several cars away and claiming at least five lives. Authorities say three other people, including a 9-month-old child, remain missing in Bucks County’s Upper Makefield Township. Hundreds of flights were canceled at New York-area airports because of the weather, and Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut closed its terminal. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power. In Vermont, which saw major flooding last week, officials said a dozen state roads remain closed.
California's Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded. The valley along part of inland California's border with Nevada has long been the hottest place on Earth. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Sunday temperatures were expected to reach a high of 128 degrees. Death Valley’s brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Las Vegas also faces the possibility of reaching an all-time record temperature on Sunday.
Suspect in Georgia mass shooting is killed during a manhunt and 3 officers are wounded, police say
HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta. Officials add a sheriff’s deputy and two police officers were wounded Sunday while trying to take 40-year-old Andre Longmore into custody. All three are expected to recover. Officials said Longmore was gunned down in an Atlanta suburb about 15 miles from where the four shooting deaths occurred Saturday. All of the victims were in their 60s and residents of the same Hampton, Georgia, subdivision where Longmore lived. It remains unclear why he shot the people.
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit's finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. But those who have spent years on Detroit’s payroll worry about their depleted pensions and lack of healthcare coverage when they retire. The bankruptcy restructured or wiped out about $7 billion in debt, while setting aside $1.7 billion to improve city services. Businesses, foundations and the state donated more than $800 million to soften pension cuts.
Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near
MIAMI (AP) — A month after former President Donald Trump was charged with mishandling classified documents, the judge presiding over the case is set to take on a more visible role as she weighs competing requests on a trial date and hears arguments this week on a key area of law. A pretrial conference Tuesday to discuss procedures for handling classified information will represent the first courtroom arguments in the case before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon since Trump was indicted five weeks ago. The arguments could give insight into how Cannon intends to preside over the case while she also confronts the unresolved question of how to schedule Trump’s trial as he campaigns for president.
Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia's war matters to the world
LONDON (AP) — The fate of a wartime deal designed to move food from Ukraine to parts of the world where millions are going hungry is unclear as its faces renewal. Ahead of Monday's deadline, Moscow has ramped up its rhetoric, saying it may not extend the deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey unless its demands are met. That includes ensuring that its own agricultural shipments don’t face hurdles, called for in a separate agreement. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has allowed 32.9 million metric tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine since last August. The Joint Coordination Center, which facilitates the initiative, says more than half of that has gone to developing countries.
The Vatican's next doctrinal guardian defends the book on kissing he wrote as a young priest
LA PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Three decades ago, when he was a parish priest in Argentina, the man named by Pope Francis to be the Catholic Church’s guardian of doctrinal orthodoxy wrote a short book about kissing and the sensations it evokes. Now, some conservative sectors in the church are using the reflections in “Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing” to criticize the designation of Victor Manuel Fernández to lead the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. That body was was known as the Holy Office and for centuries banned books considered sinful, persecuted heretics and enforced sexual morality. The 80-page book was published in 1995 and is no longer in print, but it has emerged as a key point used to blast his appointment.
Golf has long been about making connections. That won't change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.
