Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment, speaking in Georgia, North Carolina
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first public appearances since his federal indictment. He is speaking on Saturday to friendly Republican audiences in Georgia and North Carolina as he seeks to rally his supporters to his defense. Trump is expected to use state party conventions in the two states to amplify his assertions that he is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department. His appearances will come a day after a 37-count felony indictment was unsealed accusing the president of willfully defying government demands to return documents he had taken and enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records.
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida. But thousands of miles away in Washington, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counter-offensive against the Justice Department. The federal indictment against Trump unsealed Friday includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them off to visitors, willfully defied Justice Department demands to return them and made false statements about them.
Indictment takeaways: Trump's alleged schemes and lies to keep secret papers
MIAMI (AP) — The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them. Justice Department prosecutors brought 37 felony counts against Trump in their indictment, relying upon photographs from Mar-a-Lago, surveillance video, text messages between staffers, Trump’s own words, those of his lawyers, and other evidence. An aide to Trump, Walt Nauta, was charged as a co-conspirator with six felony counts.
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults and then wandered on their own in the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers. The announcement of their rescue on Friday brought a happy ending to a saga that had captivated many Colombians, a watch with highs and lows as searchers frantically combed through the rainforest hunting for the youngsters. President Gustavo Petro celebrated the news upon returning from Cuba and said he hoped to talk with them over the weekend. They were being flown to Bogota to be checked at a hospital. No details have been released on how the four siblings aged 13, 9, 4 and 11 months managed to survive on their own for so long.
This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids' reading was still behind
COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — Exiting from the pandemic, the assumption might be students who returned quickly to in-person learning might be the least scathed academically. But the upheaval still took a toll, even in tiny rural communities like Columbus, Kansas. Three years later, an elementary school teacher has more third graders than ever who are reading below grade level. Third grade typically is the last year students are taught to read. The school adopted a science-backed phonics curriculum during the pandemic — the kind gaining momentum nationwide — and is using it to help kids catch up. “I have kids,” one teacher said midway through the year, “that legitimately cannot read.”
Florida center says 'Grey Team' technology, exercise help veterans overcome PTSD and other ailments
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida organization is helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and physical ailments get back into the civilian world. The Boca Raton-based Grey Team has worked with more than 700 veterans since its founding seven years ago. The center uses a 90-day program of exercise and high-tech machines to help the veterans. Co-founder Cary Reichbach says the center is performing magic. Several of his clients agree, saying they feel better mentally and physically. One 81-year-old Vietnam vet has gone from a walker to a cane and hopes to jog 3 miles soon. Yet one expert in veterans health is skeptical of the program's selective participant pool and high-tech machines.
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters. The AP used a statistical formula designed to detect political gerrymandering to analyze the outcome of the 2022 elections. The results show that Republicans won just one more seat than would have been expected based on the average share of the vote they received nationwide. That's essentially a political wash — and sharp contrast to the significant edge the GOP enjoyed the previous decade. The 2022 elections marked the first under new districts drawn based on the 2020 census.
Last reactor shut down at Ukraine's largest nuclear plant as fighting, flooding continues
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's nuclear energy agency says it has put the last operating reactor at Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a “cold shutdown." It is a safety precaution amid catastrophic flooding from the collapse of a nearby dam this week, as Russia's war on Ukraine drags on through its 16th month. Energoatom said in a statement late Friday that there was no direct threat to the Zaporizhzhia plant due to the breach of the Kakhovka dam. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported Saturday morning that at least four civilians were killed overnight by Russian missile and drone strikes, which also damaged a Ukrainian military airfield.
5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara. Gov. Vasip Sahin said the explosion is believed to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite. Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, NTV television reported.
Pride is back in Boston as parade returns after quarrel over inclusivity
BOSTON (AP) — The biggest Pride parade in New England returns to Boston Saturday after a three-year hiatus. Organizers say this year's focus will be less on corporate backing and more on social justice and inclusion. The parade's return comes at a time of growing hostility toward members of the LGBTQ+ community in some parts of the country. This year marks the first time since 2019 that the parade will be held. The hiatus was due only in part to COVID-19 restrictions. The organization that used to run the event dissolved in 2021 amid criticism from some in the LGBTQ community that it excluded racial minorities and transgender people.
