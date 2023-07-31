July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in California
PHOENIX (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are continuing to sizzle as July creeps toward setting a record for the hottest month ever recorded. Phoenix led the way Sunday, hitting its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 Celsius. The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed to a high of 111 Fahrenheit before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile in California, a massive wildfire burning out of control in the Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds. Firefighters to the south reported progress against another major blaze that prompted evacuations.
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump's classified documents case to make first court appearance
MIAMI (AP) — An employee of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is expected to make his first court appearance on charges accusing him of scheming with the former president to hide security footage from investigators probing Trump’s hoarding of classified documents. Carlos De Oliveira is due in Miami federal court on Monday after being added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president’s valet, Walt Nauta. The federal case alleges a plot to hide top-secret records at Trump’s Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Pakistan holds funerals as government vows to hunt down those behind the weekend's suicide bombing
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan is holding funerals for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric over the weekend. Sunday's attack killed at least 45 people and wounded nearly 200. The government vowed to hunt down those behind the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing, though police said their initial investigation suggests the Islamic State group’s regional affiliate could be behind the attack. The victims were all from the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which is headed by hard-line cleric and politician Fazlur Rehman. He did not attend the rally, held at a hall close to a market in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge is expected to hear testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son.
Skepticism prevails as Chinese leaders promise to back private businesses to spur slowing economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is promising to drag the economy out of a crisis of confidence aggravated by tensions with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge is renewed support for private businesses that generate most jobs and wealth. Over the past decade, they've felt under attack as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industries, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions. Entrepreneurs and investors are waiting to see what tax, spending or other steps the ruling party might take, and if it will rein in state companies that dominate the economy.
As the pope heads to Portugal, he's laying the groundwork for the church's future and his own legacy
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is embarking this week on a five-day trip to Portugal for World Youth Day. The big Catholic rally is aimed at galvanizing the young generations in their faith. It comes this year as Francis himself is in a process of consolidating the legacy of his pontificate. He has been naming a slew of young bishops and cardinals and is preparing for a big October meeting to discuss the future of the church. Many of the themes on the agenda will also be topics during the youth event in Portugal, including climate change and social justice issues.
Joe Biden, America's oldest sitting president, needs young voters to win again. Will his age matter?
Joe Biden is already the oldest sitting president in American history at age 80. If he were to win reelection, he'd be 86 by the end of his second term. To win in 2024, he'll need young voters to back him as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020. In that race against Donald Trump, 61% of them supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast. The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party see young voters as critical to the 2024 coalition, even as Republicans hope to make inroads with them. Biden frequently tries to defuse the age issue by joking about it. But a big question is whether his age could be a deciding election factor.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state. Willis has strongly hinted that any indictment would come between July 31 and August 18.
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer who had international success
HONG KONG (AP) — Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects at her funeral in Hong Kong. Family, friends and supporters were expected at the funeral Monday after Lee died July 5 at age 48. She was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song “Do You Want My Love” climbed high on Billboard’s dance chart. She sang “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the Oscars. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of its theme song “Reflection.”
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
NEW YORK (AP) — A week later, the “Barbenheimer” boom has not abated. Seven days after Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters. “Barbie” took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Barbie,” the pink-infused pop sensation, has seen remarkably sustained business following its year-best $162 million opening. Ticket sales dipped only 43%. “Oppenheimer" again landed in second place with an estimated $46.2 million. It, too, held especially strong in its second weekend, decreasing just 44%. New release “Haunted Mansion” was easily overshadowed by the “Barbenheimer” blitz. The theme park adaptation debuted with $24 million domestically.
