Israel's Netanyahu recovers from a heart procedure while a judicial overhaul plan moves forward
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure as opposition to his government’s contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country. Netanyahu’s doctors said the heart pacemaker implantation went smoothly and that the prime minister felt fine. According to his office, he is expected to be discharged later in the day. But tensions are surging as lawmakers began a marathon debate Sunday morning over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote in parliament enshrining it into law on Monday. Netanyahu’s hospitalization added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that are certain to shape Israel’s future.
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, according to local officials. Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that four children were among those wounded in the blasts in the early hours of Sunday, which severely damaged the city’s historic Transfiguration Cathedral. Russia has been launching persistent attacks on Odesa, a key hub for exporting grain, since Moscow canceled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv’s grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories. Earlier Russian attacks this week crippled significant parts of export facilities in Odesa and nearby Chornomorsk and destroyed 60,000 tons of grain,
Voting begins in Spain in an election that could see another EU country swing to the right
MADRID (AP) — Polling has begun in Spain in a general election that could make the country the latest European Union member to swing to the political right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018. Most opinion polls prior to Sunday’s vote put the right-wing Popular Party, which won the May vote, ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party if they want to form a government.
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on abortion to win an April election resulting in liberal justices holding a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. Abortion access and redistricting are just two of the biggest issues the court will face as it heads into another hotly contested presidential election year.
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Emmett Till is the Black teenager from Chicago who was tortured and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman in Mississippi. His lynching and his mother's insistence on an open casket helped galvanize the civil rights movement. The official says Biden will sign a proclamation on Tuesday to create the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi. Tuesday is the anniversary of Till's birth in 1941.
Protesters try to storm Baghdad's Green Zone over the burning of Quran and Iraqi flag in Denmark
BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government, following reports of the burning of a Quran by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. The protesters were pushed back by security forces who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish Embassy early on Saturday. The attempted storming comes two days after protesters angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad. Later in the evening, protesters gathered in Baghdad again but didn't try to storm the Green Zone and dispersed peacefully after a while.
Scholarships have helped displaced Afghan students find homes on university campuses across the US
DALLAS (AP) — Those fleeing Afghanistan as the Taliban swept back into power two years ago included university students. They worried the only way they'd be able to continue their education would be to leave their homeland. Their fears were justified when the Taliban returned to a harsh Islamic rule banning women from universities and most employment. As Kabul fell in August 2021, colleges, universities and other groups across the U.S. began piecing together scholarships to help the students. Now, many Afghan students are nearing graduation at U.S. schools and planning their futures. But others still hope to find a way to get to the U.S.
Hun Sen set to win by landslide in Cambodian elections with opposition suppressed and critics purged
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Longtime Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cast his ballot in an election in which his party is all but assured a landslide victory thanks to the effective suppression and intimidation of any real opposition. Critics say he has made a farce of democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. The longest-serving leader in Asia, Hun Sen has steadily consolidated power with his strong-arm tactics over the last 38 years. But at the age of 70, he has suggested he will hand off the premiership during the upcoming five-year term to his oldest son and head of the army, Hun Manet. Despite his West Point education, observers don’t expect any immediate shifts in policy from Hun Sen. He has steadily drawn Cambodia closer to China in recent years.
Heavy rains in Afghanistan unleash flash floods that kill 12 people and leave 40 missing
ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 12 people have been killed as result of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to a Taliban spokesman and local officials. The spokesman said Sunday that around 40 other people are missing after the flash flooding occurred late Saturday night in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province, west of Kabul. He added that all relevant authorities have been ordered to provide necessary assistance to people in the affected areas. The provincial governor’s office in a statement said that hundreds of homes are either damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers. The body was found early Friday evening in the Delaware River about 30 miles from where Matilda Sheils was carried away. The Philadelphia medical examiner’s office plans an autopsy. Meanwhile, the search continues for Matilda’s 9-month-old brother, Conrad. The Charleston, South Carolina family was visiting relatives and friends on July 15 when their vehicle was hit by what authorities called a “wall of water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.