Lawsuit contends Constitution's 'insurrection' clause bars Trump from running again for president
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group has filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado. The lawsuit contends Trump is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.” The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
Prosecutors seeking new indictment for Hunter Biden before end of September
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new indictment against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter could come before the end of September, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The exact charges the president’s son would face were not immediately clear, but appeared related to a gun possession charge in which he was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user. He has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors for his business dealings. U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, newly named a special counsel in the case, referred to a seeking an indictment before Sept. 29 in a status report required by Judge Maryellen Noreika.
Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalizes abortion nationwide
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has decriminalized abortion nationwide two years after ruling that abortion was not a crime in one northern state. That earlier ruling had set off a grinding process of decriminalizing abortion state by state. Last week, the central state of Aguascalientes became the 12th state to decriminalize the procedure. The sweeping decision comes amid a trend in Latin America loosening restrictions on abortion even as access has been limited in the United States. Mexico City was the first Mexican jurisdiction to decriminalize abortion 15 years ago.
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian market kills 17 as Blinken announces new $1B aid package
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile tore through an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine, killing 17 people and wounding dozens. The attack unfolded Wednesday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the country with more than $1 billion in new American funding for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack on a civilian target. Blinken’s visit was aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued U.S. support as some Western allies express worries about Kyiv’s slow progress against invading Russian forces. The new aid package includes $275 million in military aid with the rest of the package to be spent on non-military programs.
A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
SEATTLE (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game. Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday. Kennedy’s fight to get his job back quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting the religious liberties of government employees against longstanding principles protecting students from religious coercion. His case reached the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The conservative majority sided with him last year.
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump has denied requests by two of the 19 defendants to be tried alone, instead saying the pair would be tried together starting next month. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell’s trial would begin Oct. 23 since both filed speedy trial demands. But he seemed skeptical Wednesday of prosecutors’ arguments that all 19 defendants could be tried together that soon. The hearing provided more provided some insight into how the sprawling case could play out, with prosecutors estimating a trial would take four months and that they’d call more than 150 witnesses.
The writer who won a sex abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump scores another victory
NEW YORK (AP) — Four months after a civil trial jury found Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge has ruled still more of the ex-president’s comments about her were libelous. The decision means an upcoming second trial will concern only how much more Trump has to pay Carroll. Wednesday's ruling stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for January. It concerns remarks Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed he sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s. Trump denies it. The first trial concerned the sexual assault allegation and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million.
Christie says DeSantis put 'politics ahead of his job' by not seeing Biden during hurricane visit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during Biden's weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state. Christie made the comments Tuesday during a Fox News Radio interview. And he knows such circumstances can create an enduring image. Photos of then-New Jersey Gov. Christie giving a warm greeting to Democratic President Barack Obama during a visit after Superstorm Sandy in 2012 earned Christie scorn among national Republicans. That moment even came up during the first Republican presidential debate last month.
Texas AG Ken Paxton's affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor's employee is at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption. One of Paxton's former close aides testified Wednesday that he confronted the Republican about why he appeared to keep going out of his way to help one of his donors. Jeff Mateer says when he learned of the continued affair, that explained why. Mateer is one of the deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI, and he's the first key witness in a trial that could last weeks. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has called his impeachment politically motivated.
UAW chief: Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week
DETROIT (AP) — The head of the United Auto Workers warned that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn’t reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week. A strike against all three major automakers — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — could cause damage not only to the industry as a whole but also to the Midwest economy, and could lead eventually to higher vehicle prices. In an interview with The Associated Press, President Shawn Fain left open the possibility of avoiding a strike. He acknowledged that the union will have to give up some of its demands to reach agreements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.