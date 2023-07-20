Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran have stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. Online videos showed demonstrators at the diplomatic post waving flags and signs showing the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr ahead of a planned burning of the holy book Thursday in Stockholm. The Swedish Foreign Ministry said its embassy staff were safe without elaborating. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. A Swedish news report says two demonstrators planned to burn a Quran and the Iraq flag outside the Iraqi Embassy later Thursday.
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man stormed a high-rise construction site in downtown Auckland early Thursday morning, shooting at terrified workers and killing two people hours before New Zealand plans to host the first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout, during which an officer was shot and injured. Four civilians were also injured. The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.
At least 2 dead as Russia strikes Odesa and other southern Ukraine cities for a third night
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night in a wave of strikes that has destroyed some of the country’s critical grain export infrastructure. At least two people, in Odesa, were killed in the attacks, which come days after President Vladimir Putin pulled Russia out of a wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to send grain to countries facing the threat of hunger, and after Moscow vowed “retribution” for a strike on a bridge connecting Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula, for which Russia blamed Ukraine.
Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
India's Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows mob molesting women
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his public silence over deadly ethnic clashes in the country's northeast after a video showed two women being assaulted by a mob. The video triggered outrage across India and was widely shared on social media despite the internet being largely blocked in remote Manipur state. It shows two naked women being surrounded by scores of young men who grope them and drag them to a field. Modi told reporters: “The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven." The violence was emblematic of the near-civil war in Manipur that has left more than 130 people dead since May. More than 60,000 people have fled to packed relief camps.
In a refugee camp in Kenya, food shortages left kids hungry even before Russia ended grain deal
DADAAB, Kenya (AP) — One of the world's largest refugee camps offers a stark example of the global food security crisis. Thousands of people have fled Somalia in recent months to escape drought and extremism but have found little to eat when they arrive at the Dadaab camp in neighboring Kenya. One told The Associated Press during a recent visit that he found “peace but no food.” Rations have been reduced for hundreds of thousands of people as international donors give less, and aid groups are seeing more malnourished children. Cindy McCain, who heads the World Food Program, told the AP that Russia's recent termination of the deal to keep food commodities flowing from Ukraine will deepen the crisis at camps, especially in Africa.
North Korea not responding to US attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea isn’t responding to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted to the North across the Koreas’ heavily armed border. The U.S. says the Pentagon reached out to its counterparts in North Korea's army but those communications have not been answered. Pvt. Travis King ran into North Korea while on a tour of the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday. He is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years. Tensions are high as the two nations continue to engage in a tit-for-tat cycle of weapons tests and military exercises. The U.S. and North Korea are still technically at war, and there are no known, active channels of communications between them.
The Senate Judiciary panel will consider ethics rules for the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on a new ethics code for the Supreme Court, an attempt to respond to recent revelations about justices’ interactions with wealthy donors and others. Republicans are strongly opposed, arguing the ethics bill could “destroy” the high court. The committee’s legislation would impose new ethics rules on the court and a process to enforce them, including new standards for transparency around recusals, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. Democrats first pushed the legislation after reports earlier this year that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. The vote is expected Thursday.
Flooded with sightseers, Europe's iconic churches struggle to accommodate both worship and tourism
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With tourism reaching or surpassing pre-pandemic levels across southern Europe this summer, iconic sacred sites struggle to find ways to accommodate both the faithful who come to pray and millions of increasingly secular visitors. A developing strategy is to have visitors and faithful go separate ways – with services held in discrete places, visits barred at worship times, or altogether different entrances. But the challenge remains to ensure the full spaces retain their spiritual purpose. The aim is to make them available to worshippers but also to educate tourists about their history as sacred sites, especially in rapidly secularizing countries where less famous churches are emptying out.
They fled Syria's shattering civil war. Now, Syrian refugees in Jordan fear being forced to return
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — As Middle East countries begin to restore relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad, many Syrian refugees who fled civil war fear they will be forced to return to their homeland. Those fears are especially acute in Jordan — home to an estimated 1.3 million Syrian refugees. After initially accepting the refugees, Jordan has begun to send signals that it wants them to go home. Syrian refugees say they are terrified by the prospect of returning to a country shattered by war and controlled by the same authoritarian leader who brutally crushed the 2011 rebellion.
