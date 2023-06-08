Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won't budge
NEW YORK (AP) — With weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing across the U.S. and Canada from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. That means at least another day, or more, of a dystopian-style detour that’s chased players from ballfields, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights, and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air. U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey says the weather system that’s driving the great Canadian-American smoke out “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days."
Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida has heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department is moving toward a possible indictment over the former president’s mishandling of classified documents. Over the last week, Trump’s lawyers have met with Justice Department officials to argue against an indictment, while Trump has issued a series of social media posts suggesting he was anticipating being charged. A former top aide appeared Wednesday before a grand jury in Miami — an indication, legal experts say, that prosecutors have settled on Florida, not Washington, as the appropriate venue for charges.
The Republican presidential field is largely set. Here are takeaways on where the contest stands.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican Party’s 2024 presidential field is all but set after a trio of new announcements this week. There are at least 10 high-profile Republican candidates officially seeking their party’s nomination. And with the announcement phase of the primary campaign largely over, several leading Republican contenders will gather in North Carolina this weekend to begin a more aggressive sorting period. It will be a long road to the GOP’s national convention in Milwaukee next summer and surprises are guaranteed. But as of now, most Republican White House hopefuls are looking up at former President Donald Trump, who is the undisputed front-runner in the crowded contest.
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five reported dead in Russian-occupied town
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson to evaluate response to damage caused by a dam breach. The Ukrainian leader wrote on his Telegram account that he was helping assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support, and try to stanch vast environmental damage. Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV Thursday that five of seven local residents who had been declared missing following the dam breach have died. The two remaining people have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.
'Keep them alive': More states legalize fentanyl test strips to combat surging opioid deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A growing number of states are decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, seeking to protect people who use drugs from unwitting exposure to the highly potent synthetic opioid ravaging the U.S. with overdose deaths. The strips have the support of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a way to help prevent fentanyl overdoses. But the strips are still technically illegal in some states under drug paraphernalia laws dating back decades. Now at least 20 states, including Ohio, Mississippi and Pennsylvania just this year, have legalized the test strips in a bid to combat rising deaths from the ever-present opioid crisis.
Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps. Gerald Darmanin says the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy on Thursday. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker. He tweeted that “Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy." A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”
Pope spends first night in hospital after surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue, repair hernia
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. Doctors say Wednesday’s operation was successful and there were no complications or other pathologies discovered. Francis was even joking with his surgeon. The pontiff is expected to remain in the 10th floor papal suite at the Gemelli hospital for several days, and all papal audiences were canceled through June 18. The Vatican is expected to provide a medical update later Thursday. Experts who didn't participate in the surgery said the key issues going forward will be pain management and ensuring the wound heals.
Flashpoint in Israel: Divide between religious and secular Jews heats up under Netanyahu’s rule
HARISH, Israel (AP) — Tensions have been rising between Israel’s religious and secular Jews since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office last December. With ultra-Orthodox parties now wielding unprecedented power — and playing a key role in a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system — they are aggravating concerns among secular Israelis that the character and future of their country is under threat. The ultra-Orthodox managed to win generous subsidies for their communities in the government’s latest budget. Secular Jews say the system is unfair, while the ultra-Orthodox say they are victims of incitement.
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway due to be extradited to US
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama student Natalee Holloway is expected to be handed over to U.S. officials in Peru and flown to the United States on Thursday. Joran van der Sloot's extradition is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba. Holloway was 18 when she vanished during a trip with classmates and was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot. Her body has never been found and no charges related to her disappearance have been filed. Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.
Biden invites thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, singer Betty Who, to Pride Month celebration
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has invited thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals to the White House to celebrate Pride Month. It's a high-profile show of support at a time when the community feels under attack like never before and the White House has little recourse to beat back state-level legislation against them. Biden was set to announce new initiatives to protect LGBTQ+ communities from attacks, help youth with mental health and homelessness, and counter book bans. The White House says it's monitoring air quality due to hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires to determine whether to go ahead with Thursday night's event on the South Lawn.
