Trump and DeSantis' rivalry intensifies as Florida governor formally enters 2024 presidential race
NEW YORK (AP) — Ron DeSantis’ entry into the 2024 White House race against former President Donald Trump sets up a clash of the Republican Party’s two leading figures. Trump has spent months working to hobble the Florida governor, whom he and his team have long viewed as his most serious challenger. DeSantis so far has tried to remain above the fray, ignoring Trump's escalating attacks. The rollout of his campaign Wednesday made clear that, at least for the time being, DeSantis intends to leave the dirty work of attacking Trump to his allies, who see openings that they plan to exploit, particularly on policy.
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Turner has died at age 83. She teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping “What’s Love Got to Do With It." She was also known for such songs as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her trademarks were her growling contralto, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and her muscular, quick-stepping legs. Turner's manager says she died Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich.
McCarthy's Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing debt ceiling talks to the brink. As they prepare to leave town Thursday for a long Memorial Day recess, it's a display of risky political bravado. They're just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. The fallout could hurl the global economy into chaos. A defiant House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the debt ceiling standoff was “not my fault” as Republicans try to reach a budget-slashing deal with President Joe Biden. But it’s clear the Republican speaker leading a Trump-aligned party whose hard-right flank lifted him to power is now staring down a potential crisis.
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Many residents of Guam remain without power and utilities after Typhoon Mawar tore through the remote U.S. Pacific territory and ripped roofs off homes, flipped vehicles and shredded trees. There no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. The typhoon is the strongest to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002. It briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm. The island’s international airport flooded and the swirling typhoon churned up a storm surge and waves that crashed through coastal reefs and flooded homes. An island meteorologist said Thursday that “what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks.”
Damage to Russian-occupied dam submerges Ukrainian reservoir island community
LYSOHIRKA, Ukraine (AP) — Damage that has gone unrepaired for months at a Russian-occupied dam is causing dangerously high water levels along a reservoir in southern Ukraine. The rising waters came as a relief at first, for both the tiny community living on the islands in the southern Kakhovka Reservoir and for everyone who had feared the low levels risked a meltdown at the nearby Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine controls five of the six dams along the Dnipro River. The last dam — the one furthest downstream in the Kherson region — is controlled by Russian forces, who sabotaged it last November. The river runs from Ukraine's northern border with Belarus to the Black Sea and a functioning dam system is crucial for the entire country’s drinking water and power supply.
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police was three years ago today, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, seemed like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. Along with a few other cities, Minneapolis has issued bans on chokeholds and neck restraints, and restrictions on no-knock warrants. But activist calls to defund the police, and to hold officers accountable have mostly failed. The killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police earlier this year underscored just how long it’s taking to achieve meaningful change. There will be a candlelight vigil Thursday at George Floyd Square.
Turkish voters weigh final decision on next president, visions for future
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two opposing visions for Turkey’s future are on the ballot when voters return to the polls Sunday for a runoff presidential election. The election will decide between an increasingly authoritarian incumbent and a challenger who has pledged to restore democracy. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a populist and polarizing leader who has ruled Turkey for 20 years. He is well positioned to win after falling just short of victory in the first round of balloting on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu is a former bureaucrat who leads Turkey’s pro-secular main opposition party and a six-party alliance. He has campaigned on a promise to undo Erdogan’s authoritarian tilt.
Air Force fighter pilot tapped by Biden to be next Joint Chiefs chairman has history of firsts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force fighter pilot about to be nominated as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff got his callsign by ejecting from a burning F-16 fighter jet high above the Florida Everglades and falling into the watery sludge below. It was January 1991, and then-Capt. CQ Brown Jr. had just enough time in his parachute above alligator-full wetlands. He landed in the muck, which coated his body. That's how the nominee to be the country’s next top military officer got his callsign: “Swamp Thing.” President Joe Biden will formally nominate Brown for the chairman's job on Thursday.
Expect big crowds for the summer travel season -- and big prices, too
The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms. Some travelers say they will settle for fewer trips than they hoped to take, or they will drive instead of fly. Others are finding different money-saving sacrifices. AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will drive at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of more than 2 million from Memorial Day last year but still below pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 10 million travelers between Friday and Monday, a 14% increase over the holiday in 2022 and slightly more than in 2019.
Flying drones and chasing data, Indigenous women in Guyana join fight against climate change
RUBY VILLAGE, Guyana (AP) — A small group of Indigenous women in northern Guyana are flying drones and chasing data to help understand climate change and stop the worst of its impacts. The young Amerindian women are scanning mangrove forests to watch for illegal cutting. They also hope to start collecting soil samples and mangrove litter soon to measure how much carbon is being sequestered in remote coastal ecosystems that have been out of reach for scientists. That work could nudge the government to create policies and programs to protect critical areas. And few places are as vulnerable to climate change as Guyana, where most of the population lives below sea level on a coastline that relies on a nearly 300-mile seawall built centuries ago.
