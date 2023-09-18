Five Americans detained in Iran walk free, released in deal for frozen Iranian assets
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Americans held for years in Iranian custody walked arm-in-arm off a plane into freedom. Monday's release was part of a painstakingly negotiated deal between the United States and Iran. The U.S.-Iran prisoner swap saw the Biden administration agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by South Korea. Despite the release, tensions remain high between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program and other matters. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suggests the deal could be used to build trust with the U.S. But the exchange has unfolded during ongoing disputes between the two rivals and an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
Carmakers and the United Auto Workers are talking. No signs of a breakthrough to end the strike
The auto workers’ strike against Detroit’s Big Three is now in its fourth day. There were no signs Monday of an early breakthrough that might end the strike, and the United Auto Workers have threatened to escalate their walkout against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. President Joe Biden is sending his acting Labor secretary and another top aide to Detroit early this week to see what they can do to bring the two sides together. An administration official says acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and senior aide Gene Sperling won't be mediators — they won’t be at the bargaining table — but will try to help in any way that the union and the companies think is constructive.
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. He's arguing that two agents violated his right to privacy when they publicly aired his tax information as they pressed claims that a federal investigation of Biden had been improperly handled. The lawsuit filed Monday says that his personal tax details shared during congressional hearings and interviews was not allowed by whistleblower protections. The suit comes days after Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges amid a long-running Justice Department investigation. The charges alleging that he lied about his drug use to buy and possess a gun in October 2018 could put the case on track toward a possible high-stakes trial as the 2024 election looms.
Trump calls DeSantis abortion ban 'a terrible mistake,' sparking anger from some key Republicans
Donald Trump is facing political blowback from within his party for his comments about abortion. The former president said on NBC's “Meet the Press” that the Florida ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis was “a terrible mistake.” The country’s largest anti-abortion organization, which backs a national ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy, released a statement saying anything less restrictive “makes no sense.” Another anti-abortion leader says Trump has “abandoned the pro-life movement.” So far, the former president has dominated the 2024 field while at times spurning anti-abortion groups.
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within the scope of official duties in Georgia case, lawyer says
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark was acting within the scope of his official duties when he wrote a letter expressing concern about alleged concerns with the 2020 election in Georgia, his lawyer said as he sought to move charges against Clark to federal court. Clark is charged along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others, accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. All 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty. The judge who presided over the Monday hearing on Clark’s attempt to move his case to federal court from Fulton County Superior Court earlier this month rejected a similar effort from Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
TORONTO (AP) — Canada is expelling a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist. Trudeau says Canadian intelligence agencies are looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down June 18 outside a cultural center in British Columbia. Nijjar was a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan. Trudeau says he brought up the slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 last week. Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly says the head of Indian intelligence in Canada has been expelled.
‘El Chapo’ son Ovidio Guzmán López pleads not guilty to US drug and money laundering charges
CHICAGO (AP) — A son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Chicago. The not guilty plea from Ovidio Guzmán López came Monday during his initial court appearance after being extradited from Mexico on Friday to face drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state. Three years earlier, the government had tried to capture him, but aborted the operation after his cartel allies set off a wave of violence in Culiacan.
As leaders convene, the UN pushes toward its crucial global goals. But progress is lagging
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The commitments were far-reaching and ambitious. Among them: End extreme poverty and hunger. Ensure every child on Earth gets a quality secondary education. Achieve gender equality. Make significant inroads in tackling climate change by 2030. Create “universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.” But halfway to that goal, progress is lagging badly — and in some cases going backward. At a two-day summit, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be trying to kick-start action to achieve the 17 goals adopted by world leaders in 2015. Developing countries in particular consider them crucial to closing the widening inequality gap between the world’s rich and poor countries.
Libya was mired in chaos and corruption. For years, warnings the Derna dams may burst went unheeded
CAIRO (AP) — Experts have warned for years that floods pose a significant danger to two dams protecting nearly 90,000 people in northeastern Libya. They repeatedly called for immediate maintenance to the two structures outside the city of Derna. But successive governments in the divided and chaos-stricken North African nation did not heed their advice. Their worst predictions came true when heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel caused flooding across eastern Libya. It overwhelmed the two dams, sending a wall of water through the city. Libya's Red Crescent says at 11,300 people have been killed and 10,000 are missing, while the United Nations is citing far lower numbers of about 4,000 killed and 9,000 missing.
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller has informed suspended football coach Mel Tucker he is being fired for cause without compensation for his conduct with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Haller says Monday that the the notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause. Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. Haller says the decision does not affect the ongoing investigation into Tracy’s allegations of sexual harassment.
