AP wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won two Pulitzer Prizes in journalism for its coverage of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in the categories of public service and breaking news photography. The AP's coverage of the siege of Mariupol was credited with saving thousands of lives. AL.com, based in Birmingham, Alabama, won Pulitzers for editorial writing and local news coverage. The New York Times also won for Ukraine coverage. It and the Los Angeles Times won two Pulitzers. The Washington Post, the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi Today and Gimlet Media also won awards. The Pulitzers annually honor the best in journalism.
Source: Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health
DALLAS (AP) — The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall was discharged from the Army in 2008 because of mental health issues and apparently had been working as a security guard, according to neighbors and an Army official. Authorities on Monday were investigating what led to the attack Saturday in Allen, which ended when police shot and killed the suspected gunman, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Garcia joined the Army in 2008 but was terminated three months later without completing his initial training. According to an Army official who spoke on condition of anonymity, he was kicked out of the Army due to mental health issues.
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say the driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop is charged with manslaughter, and investigators are trying to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe the driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday that Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda says officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, adding that there's no motive he can discuss. He says the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.
Warming-stoked tides eating huge holes in Greenland glacier
Scientists now fear increasingly warmer water in daily tides are doing much more damage to one of Greenland's glaciers than they thought. A study published Monday examined the Petermann glacier in far northwestern Greenland. Warmer water from climate change is eating a large hole deep inside the glacier and accelerating ice loss at its key connection point with the ocean floor. The hole is bigger than the Washington Monument. Researchers say if this is happening on the rest of the world's ice sheets, global ice loss and sea level rise could be twice as fast as previously thought.
Jury hears final arguments in writer's claims against Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's defense lawyer told jurors in New York City that they would have to believe the unbelievable to accept a columnist's claims that the former president sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996. Attorney Joe Tacopina urged jurors during closing arguments in the Manhattan federal court civil trial to reject writer E. Jean Carroll's claims. Her attorneys say they have proven that the attack occurred. They criticized Trump for never attending the trial or taking the witness stand. During the two-week trial, jurors saw a deposition in which Trump said Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.
At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort
NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey. A cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be so lucky this week at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Chester the cavalier won his breed at Monday morning to advance to the semifinals at the Westminster show. It's the United States’ premier canine event. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are named not for the current sovereign but for 17th-century predecessors Charles I and especially Charles II. They dogs are renowned for their sweet expression and attachment to their people. One breeder says the dogs “saved our life” after she and her husband lost two sons.
Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend's lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods' attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn't sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.
Bills' Hamlin will put $9.1M in donations into his charity
NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $9.1 million given to a GoFundMe by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision adds clarity to the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January. Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh. His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.
