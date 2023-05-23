From birth to death, legacy of racism lays foundation for Black Americans' health disparities
From birth to death, Black Americans fare worse in measures of health compared to their white counterparts. They have higher rates of infant and maternal mortality, higher incidence of asthma during childhood, more difficulty treating mental health as teens, and greater rates of high blood pressure, Alzheimer’s disease and other illnesses. The Associated Press spent the past year exploring how the legacy of racism in America has laid the foundation for the health inequities that Black people face.
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy say they and their lead negotiators have had a productive meeting at the White House on the impasse over the government's debt ceiling. Yet there was no agreement Monday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially devastating federal default as soon as next week. Despite the lack of movement toward a possible agreement, both men appeared upbeat as they face a deadline, as soon as June 1, when the government could run out of cash to pay its bills.
Russia still fending off alleged Ukrainian incursion, reports more drone attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An official says the Russian military and security forces are continuing to fend off an alleged incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs first reported a day earlier in a Russian border region. Kyiv has denied the allegations, blaming domestic guerrilla groups. Neither version of the events could be independently verified. While it is not the first time Russia has alleged an incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs, it is the first time an operation against whoever was wreaking havoc on the Russian territory has continued for a second day, highlighting the struggles Moscow is facing amid its bogged-down invasion of Ukraine.
The cyber gulag: How Russia tracks, censors and controls its citizens
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — It's becoming increasingly difficult for Russians to escape government scrutiny. Authorities monitor social media accounts, prosecuting critics of President Vladimir Putin or the war in Ukraine. Surveillance cameras with facial recognition systems allow police to swiftly detain activists and draft dodgers. Even a once-praised online government service platform is seen as a tool of control, with plans to serve military summonses through it — rendering useless a popular draft evasion tactic of avoiding being handed the paperwork in person. Activists say Putin’s government has managed to harness digital technology to surveil, censor and control Russians — new territory in a nation with a long history of spying on its citizens.
4 people arrested on suspicion of hanging Vinícius Junior effigy off bridge
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say four people suspected of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge in Madrid in January have been arrested. The arrests come two days after the latest case of racial abuse against the Brazil forward in a Spanish league game against Valencia. The effigy was hanged by the neck the morning of a derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Along with it was a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.” Vinícius is Black. He has been subjected to repeated racist taunts in Spain.
E. Jean Carroll adds Trump's post-verdict remarks to defamation case, seeks at least $10M
NEW YORK (AP) — An advice columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump has filed an amendment to a second lawsuit against him, asking for another $10 million for remarks he made after the verdict. The amended lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyers for E. Jean Carroll. Carroll defamation claims against Trump have proceeded in two separate lawsuits, one decided in a trial that just concluded, and another that previously dealt only with derogatory remarks that Trump made in 2019 while he was still president. That lawsuit, which has been tied up in still-unresolved legal appeals, is the one to which Carroll has added her new claims.
Shelters start to fill in Guam as US territory in Pacific braces for Typhoon Mawar
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam's governor is urging residents to stay home and is warning the island could take a direct hit from Typhoon Mawar. The storm is strengthening on its path toward the U.S. territory in the Pacific. The National Weather Service says that if Guam doesn't take a direct hit, the typhoon will get very close. It's expected to arrive as a Category 4 storm. It could hit the southern part of Guam midday local time Wednesday. The typhoon could be the biggest hit to Guam in two decades. Officials say it could cause extensive damage. Residents are preparing, and emergency shelters are opening.
Pope sends Vatican official to Bolivia as abuse allegations escalate
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Pope Francis has sent one of his top sex crimes investigators to Bolivia at a time when the Andean nation is being shaken by an escalating pedophilia scandal involving priests. Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, a leading member of the church’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, arrived in Bolivia on the same day as a former Jesuit seminarian also landed in the country vowing to reveal more information about alleged cases of abuse. The Bolivian Episcopal Conference said Bertomeu’s visit is not directly related to the recent sex abuse allegations but had been planned earlier to analyze “the progress made in the field of the culture of prevention” promoted by the Vatican.
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement
DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 22-year-old Colorado man killed by a sheriff’s deputy while suffering a mental health crisis will get $19 million from state and local agencies and changes to how officers are trained under a settlement. The shooting of Christian Glass after his SUV became stuck in a mountain town last year drew national attention and prompted calls to change how authorities respond to people with mental health problems. Under the deal announced Tuesday, the county where the shooting took place will establish a crisis response team and its sheriff’s office will train all deputies in crisis intervention.
Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita has scaled Mount Everest for the 28th time, beating his own record less than a week after setting it. Two guides have been competing with each other for the title of most climbs of the world’s highest peak. Expedition organizer Seven Summits Treks says Kami Rita reached the 29,032-foot summit at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. His latest climb comes a day after fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa matched his record of 27 trips to the summit. The race for the title began with Pasang Dawa climbing the peak for the 26th time on May 14, equaling Kami Rita’s previous record. Kami Rita went on to the peak three days later for the 27th time.
