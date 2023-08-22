How Trump's attacks on prosecutors build on history of using racist language and stereotypes
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s response this week to his fourth criminal indictment in five months follows a strategy he has used for years against legal and political opponents: relentless attacks, often infused with language that is either overtly racist or is coded in ways that appeal to racists. The former Republican president and 2024 candidate has repeatedly hinted at race in his verbal broadsides. The district attorneys in New York and Georgia who have charged him with state crimes are Black. The tendency to make such attacks both animates his base and raises safety concerns among advocates who worry he could be worsening online vitriol and inspiring violence.
As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Crews worked to dig roads, buildings and care home residents out of the mud across a wide swath of Southwestern U.S. desert Monday, as the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years headed north, prompting flood watches and warnings in half a dozen states. The National Hurricane Center said only vestiges of a weakened system was moving over the Rocky Mountains. Hilary first made landfall as a hurricane in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday before becoming the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years. Officials warned it still could cause severe flooding and mudslides in areas.
How a mix of natural and human-caused factors cooked up Tropical Storm Hilary's soggy mess
Scientists figure a natural El Nino, human-caused climate change, a stubborn heat dome over the nation’s midsection and other factors cooked up Hilary’s record-breaking slosh into California and Nevada. Cooked up is the key phrase because hot water and hot air were both crucial in growing Hilary quickly and then steering the storm on an unusual path that dumped 10 months of rain in just one weekend in some normally bone-dry places. Nearly a foot of rain fell along a couple of Southern California mountains while cities easily exceeded summertime records.
Ex-Prime Minister Thaksin enters prison in Thailand, as his allies attempt to form a government
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra entered prison to begin serving an 8-year sentence Tuesday, hours after returning to the country after years of self-imposed exile. The divisive former leader returned the same day that a party affiliated with him faces a key vote on its path to form a new government. Thaksin has said his decision to return has nothing to do with the Pheu Thai party’s bid for power, but many believe the party made deals with pro-military parties to facilitate the 74-year-old billionaire’s return.
Fukushima nuclear plant will start releasing treated radioactive water to sea as early as Thursday
TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government says treated and diluted radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will be released into the ocean as early as Thursday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead at a meeting Tuesday of the Cabinet ministers involved in the plan. He instructed the plant's operator to being the release Thursday if weather and sea conditions permit. It comes more than 12 years after nuclear meltdowns at the plant caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami. The water has been accumulating since then and will be released over decades.
Maui confronts challenge of finding those unaccounted for after deadly fire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui authorities say more than 800 people remain unaccounted for two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century destroyed the community of Lahaina. It's a staggering number that presents huge challenges for officials who are trying to determine how many of those people perished and how many may have made it to safety but haven't checked in. As of Monday the toll of confirmed dead was 115. A list of the missing was published after a 2018 wildfire killed 85 people in Paradise, California, and officials were able to reduce the number of names from 1,300 to just about a dozen within a month. But Maui officials are not making their list public.
Biden says federal government will help Maui 'for as long as it takes' to recover from wildfire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — President Joe Biden has told survivors of Hawaii’s wildfires that the nation “grieves with you.” He promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes” Hawaii to recover from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, 13 days after the wildfires ravaged the western part of the island. At least 115 people were killed. Biden and his wife, Jill, surveyed the devastation, were briefed by state and local officials, and met with survivors and first responders before returning to the mainland.
Judge to consider whether Texas can keep oversize buoy barrier on US-Mexico river border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge is set to consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. A court hearing is planned Tuesday and comes days after Texas repositioned the oversize buoys closer to U.S. soil. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says the barrier was moved as a precaution because of allegations the buoys had drifted to Mexico’s side of the river. Both the Biden administration and Mexico want the barrier removed. The Justice Department has accused Texas of unlawfully putting the buoys on the international boundary. It's not clear when U.S. District Judge David Ezra might issue a ruling.
Mass shootings spur divergent laws as states split between gun rights and control
Tennessee lawmakers are convening a special session this week that highlights the divergent response states are taking to a spate of mass shootings. The special session on public safety is unlikely to produce any new gun control laws from Tennessee's Republican-led Legislature. But numerous Democratic-led states have passed an array of new restrictions, including bans on certain semi-automatic weapons and expanded background check requirements. Many of the new laws already are facing court challenges. The state action comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled people have a right to carry guns in public for self-defense.
Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants are about to kick in. Here's how they work
LONDON (AP) — Google, Facebook, TikTok and other Big Tech companies operating in Europe are facing one of the most far-reaching efforts to clean up what people encounter online. The first phase of the European Union’s groundbreaking new digital rules will take effect this week. The Digital Services Act is part of a suite of tech-focused regulations crafted by the 27-nation bloc. The biggest platforms must start following the DSA starting Friday. The law is designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal or violates a platform’s terms of service. Some online platforms have already started making changes, and they could have worldwide effects.
