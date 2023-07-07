Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. Instead, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the Wagner Group founder as driven by greed, with only hints of an investigation into whether he mishandled some of the billions of dollars in state funds. The rebellion that shook Russians and rattled the Kremlin underscores what one official calls the erosion of the country's legal system.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18 Celsius) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That average includes places that are sweltering under dangerous heat — like Jingxing, China, which checked in almost 110 degrees Fahrenheit — and the merely unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures across much of the continent were as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal this week.
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart in 2019 is awaiting punishment for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Patrick Crusius is expected to be sentenced Friday to multiple life terms in federal prison. But the 24-year-old could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial. Crusius pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges. Authorities say Crusius drove more than 700 miles to carry out the attack in El Paso. He posted a racist rant online before the shooting that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.
France's small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. 'Now it's affecting the countryside'
PARIS (AP) — Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs. It has left rural mayors scratching their heads and concerned that the tensions of France’s cities are trickling outward. By the government’s count, more than 500 cities, towns and villages were impacted, adding to a staggering nationwide tally of destruction. It's more proof that in the 21st century, geography isn't the insulating force it once was.
First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven weeks before the premiere debate of the 2024 GOP primary, anxiety is building that the event could prove messy and divisive for the party. Some candidates, like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are struggling to meet fundraising and polling requirements to make it onstage. He and others are pushing back on a loyalty pledge the Republican Party is insisting candidates sign to participate. And the race’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, is flirting with boycotting and holding his own competing event instead. That’s turning what is typically the highly anticipated opener of the election season into a source of uncertainty.
Yellen criticizes Chinese treatment of US companies during visit to revive relations
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has criticized China's treatment of U.S. companies and new export controls on metals used in semiconductors during a visit to Beijing to try to revive strained relations. Speaking with businesspeople, Yellen defended U.S. controls on technology exports that irk Beijing, saying they're necessary for national security. She rejected suggestions Washington is trying to decouple the U.S. economy from China's. Yellen cited what she said was China's use of subsidies to state-owned industries and barriers for foreign competitors. U.S.-Chinese relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over technology, security, Beijing’s military expansion and other irritants. Treasury officials said no major breakthroughs were expected.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads. The offering launched this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform and has drawn tens of millions of users. In a letter Wednesday to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an attorney for Twitter accused Meta of unlawfully using Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property by hiring former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. The move ramps up the tensions between the social media giants as Threads targets people seeking out Twitter alternatives amid unpopular changes Musk has made to the platform. A Meta spokesperson wrote on Threads that “no one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee.”
Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador's President Bukele turns to sports
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity. Hosting the games with athletes from 35 countries is a chance to showcase a safer El Salvador. It's the largest international event there since Bukele's government entered an all-out war with gangs. It also comes as Bukele is accused of crimes against humanity for that same crackdown. Many worry events like the Games will allow Bukele to save face internationally and hand him the legitimacy he needs to hold onto power as he seeks reelection, despite being prohibited by the constitution. Some observers accuse him of “sportswashing.” It's the use of sports to divert attention from controversy and improve reputations amid wrongdoing.
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
