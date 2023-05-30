Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack, blames Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian air defenses stopped eight drones converging on Moscow, officials said Tuesday, in an attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, while Russia continued a a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardment on Kyiv that began Monday. The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that five drones were shot down and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kyiv regime.” Moscow's mayor said the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings, and two people received medical attention but did not need hospitalization. Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow.”
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he “feels good” about the debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden has been calling lawmakers before this week's votes in Congress. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. A number of hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test will be Tuesday afternoon when the House Rules Committee considers the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Nine people were injured after gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. A police spokesperson said several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions. A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire. One person has been detained and another suspect is being still being sought.
The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Tuesday will be moving to her new home —-a federal prison where she has been sentenced to spend the next 11 years for overseeing a blood-testing hoax that became a parable about greed and hubris in Silicon Valley. The judge who sentenced the 39-year-old Holmes recommended that she be incarcerated in a prison camp located in Bryan, Texas. Once she enters prison, Holmes will leave behind a nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter that were born amid the hoopla surrounding her high-profile trial and conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.
30 international peacekeepers injured in fierce clashes with ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo has raised to 30 the number of its troops injured in fierce clashes with ethnic Serbs who tried to take over the offices of a municipality in the north. A statement on Tuesday said that 11 Italian soldiers and 19 Hungarian ones “sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvized explosive incendiary devices.” It added that three Hungarian soldiers were “wounded by the use of firearms,” but their injuries are not life-threatening. The United States and the European Union have stepped up efforts to help solve the Kosovo-Serbia dispute, fearing further instability in Europe as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine.
Most in U.S. say don't ban race in college admissions but that role should be small: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court decides the fate of affirmative action, most people in the U.S. say the court should allow consideration of race as part of the admissions process. Yet few believe students’ race should play a significant role in those decisions. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 63% say the Supreme Court should not stop colleges from considering race or ethnicity in their admission systems. The poll shows little divide along political or racial lines. But people were more likely to say grades and standardized test scores should be significant factors.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate. The Texas Senate on Monday moved to start organizing the trial for Paxton, who was suspended from office Saturday when the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to impeach the three-term attorney general. Paxton has been dogged by ethical and criminal accusations since taking office in 2015. He has called the House investigation that led to his impeachment “corrupt” and denies wrongdoing.
Trial for accused gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre slated to start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The suspect in a 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is going on trial before a jury that could decide whether he will face the death penalty in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. The federal trial of Robert Bowers comes four and a half years after the shooting deaths of 11 worshipers from three congregations meeting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Bowers could face the death penalty if he is convicted of some of the 63 counts he faces. These include 11 counts each of hate crimes resulting in death. The trial follows a month-long jury selection process. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear the case.
Teenagers from Islamic State families undergo rehabilitation in Syria, but future still uncertain
QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Kurdish officials in northeast Syria have expanded a program to rehabilitate boys from the families of Islamic State group militants. The boys come from al-Hol Camp, a sprawling facility where more than 50,000 family members of IS militants have been kept for years, since their home countries are reluctant to take them back. Most of them are women and children, and most are from Syria and Iraq, though thousands come from elsewhere. Radical IS ideology remains widespread among residents. A small number of boys have been taken to rehabilitation centers, fearing they could become radicalized in the camp. But ultimately, Kurdish and international officials say, there is no solution to their situation unless their home countries repatriate them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.