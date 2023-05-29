Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
Turkey's Erdogan retains power, now faces challenges over the economy and earthquake recovery
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a mandate to rule until 2028, securing five more years as leader of a country at the crossroads of Europe and Asia that plays a key role in NATO. He must now confront skyrocketing inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis and rebuild in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. Erdogan secured more than 52% of the vote in Sunday’s presidential runoff. His opponent had sought to reverse Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian leanings, promising to return to democratic norms, adopt more conventional economic policies and improve ties with the West. But in the end, voters chose the man they see as a strong, proven leader.
Trump's welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
NEW YORK (AP) — When Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his campaign for the White House, the notoriously prickly former President Donald Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms. There were no accusations of disloyalty or nasty nicknames like when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his leading rival, joined the race two days later. The contrast underscores not only the fact that Trump sees DeSantis as his most formidable rival, but also basic math: He and his team have long believed the more candidates who enter the Republican primary contest, the better for Trump. And the field is growing by the day.
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Ukrainian capital
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital is sleepless as a new Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Kyiv. A pharmacist says “what is there to say? Everyone is exhausted.” Russian air attacks have escalated to near-nightly raids over the last month. Many people are complaining about sleeplessness. The war-defying bustle of Kyiv’s cafes, restaurants and salons goes on despite the ongoing war. But everyone has a story about how tired they feel.
Rescue operations underway after apartment building partially collapses in Davenport, Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Rescue operations are underway after part of an apartment building collapsed in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport. Authorities have not released information about whether anyone was killed or still trapped after the collapse shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say some people were treated for injuries, but did not say how many. Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten says fire crews rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen others from the building in the initial response. The Davenport Police Department has asked people to avoid the area. A nearby church serviced by Red Cross personnel is being used as a reunification point.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton was impeached this weekend by the state's GOP-controlled House of Representatives after years of scandal and accused crimes. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings.
Struggles continue for thousands in Florida 8 months after Hurricane Ian as new storm season looms
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Eight months ago, chef Michael Cellura had a restaurant job and had just moved into a fancy new camper home on Fort Myers Beach. Now, after Hurricane Ian swept all that away, he lives in his older Infiniti sedan with a 15-year-old long-haired chihuahua named Ginger. Like hundreds of others, Cellura was left homeless after the Category 5 hurricane blasted the barrier island last September with ferocious winds and storm surge as high as 15 feet (4 meters). And again like many, he’s struggled to navigate insurance payouts, federal and state assistance bureaucracy, obtaining building permits, and simply finding a place to shower. Hurricane season begins June 1.
'He's home': Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient's remains return to Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit's retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story's relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. A burial service for Story is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story's niece, Judy Wade, says she's glad that he's finally come home.
Historic acquittal in Louisiana fuels fight to review 'Jim Crow' verdicts
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Criminal justice advocates have struggled at the Louisiana Legislature as they seek legal relief for hundreds of people convicted of serious crimes by nonunanimous juries. They believe their arguments were bolstered by the acquittal in March of Evangelisto Ramos. Ramos was found not guilty in a new trial after the U.S. Supreme Court declared his nonunanimous jury conviction was unconstitutional. However, neither federal nor state courts will apply the decision retroactively to older cases. A bill in the Legislature would establish a commission that could look at the cases and grant parole. The bill came up short in a key House vote last week.
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is sinking under the weight of its skyscrapers, homes, pavement and humanity itself. New research published this month says the city is sinking at an average rate of 1 to 2 millimeters a year. The study sought to estimate how much that process is being hurried along by the weight of its roughly 1 million buildings. The research team calculated that all those structures add up to about 1.7 trillion tons of concrete, metal and glass — about the mass of 4,700 Empire State buildings. While the process is slow, the study's lead researcher says parts of the city will eventually be under water.
