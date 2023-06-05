No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the crash site and found no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
BANGKOK (AP) — The United States military has released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. The incident occurred Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China. The video released Monday shows the Chinese ship cutting across the course of the American one. It came on a day when both U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.
Russia claims it thwarted Ukrainian attacks in provinces annexed by Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials say their forces thwarted large Ukrainian attacks in two provinces of Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. Ukraine didn't confirm the attacks, making it unclear whether they marked the start of an anticipated counteroffensive. Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a rare early morning video released Monday that its forces pushed back a “large scale” assault Sunday at five points in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province. A ministry spokesman said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed. A Moscow-installed official in southeast Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia province says Kyiv’s forces also attempted to breach Russian defenses there but were repelled after advancing less than a quarter-mile. The Ukrainian military suggested the Russian reports were part of a misinformation campaign.
'I am haunted by it': Survivors of deadly train crash in India recount trauma
BALASORE, India (AP) — Several survivors of the train crash in India that killed 275 people and injured more than 800 said they are still in shock. The passengers included laborers on their way to start new jobs and families traveling to major hospitals. Survivors describe a crash that happened so fast they were hardly aware, and struggles to escape twisted wreckage. Investigators said that a signaling failure might been the cause of the three-train crash in Odisha state Friday. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest system under one management in the world.
Sharing the sentence: Separation takes toll on incarcerated moms and their kids
LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Tens of thousands fewer women were incarcerated in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-19, but as prison populations creep back to pre-pandemic norms, more children are being separated from their mothers, putting them at greater risk of health and behavioral problems, and making them vulnerable to abuse and displacement. Black and Hispanic women are more likely to be imprisoned than their white counterparts and are disproportionately affected by family separation due to incarceration. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners’ family members from Chicago to Illinois' largest women's prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say.
Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it's also impacting transgender adults. Children were the main focus of debate and coverage of the new law that DeSantis signed last month. However, it also includes restrictions on adult care. That's creating chaos for patients and providers in the state with what's estimated to be the nation's second-highest transgender population. Patients now have to be treated face-to-face by a medical doctor. Those restrictions have proved particularly onerous because many trans adults were seeing nurse practitioners and using telehealth.
'It was tough': WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
ON UTAH BEACH, France (AP) — Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. Using wheelchairs, they formed a parade along the streets of the small town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, France, on Sunday. Cheerful crowds greeted them with applause and cries of “Merci” and “Thank you.” The veterans, most of them American and British, y then headed to Utah Beach. One 99-year-old remembered “it was tough" as more than 150,000 Allied troops landed there on June 6, 1944. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans.
Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer
MADRID (AP) — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world's most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. Federations have been slow and, in some cases unwilling, to use powers to sanction teams for the racist behavior of their fans. Players past and present worry racism is just an accepted part of soccer. Experts say more education and stronger punishments are required to combat racism.
Series tied: Heat roar back in the 4th quarter, beat Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
DENVER (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 on Sunday night. Max Strus scored 14 and Duncan Robinson had 10 for the Heat, who had a big early lead, then got down by as many as 15 — before reclaiming the lead in the fourth. And even then, they had to dig deep to finish it off. Jokic was 16 of 28 from the floor, the last of those shots a 4-footer with 36 seconds left to get the Nuggets within three.
France's spectacular abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday
PARIS (AP) — France’s beloved abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel has reached a ripe old age. It’s been 1,000 years since the laying of its first stone. The millennial of the UNESCO World Heritage site and key Normandy tourism magnet is being celebrated until November with exhibits, dance shows and concerts. French President Emmanuel Macron is heading there on Monday to deliver a speech and to see a new exhibit tracing the Romanesque abbey’s history via 30 objects and pieces, including a restored statue of Saint Michael. Legend has it that the archangel Michael appeared in 708, duly instructing the bishop of nearby Avranches to build him a church on the rocky outcrop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.