US sets a grim milestone with new record for the deadliest six months of mass killings
NEW YORK (AP) — Unrelenting bloodshed across the U.S. this year has led to the grimmest of milestones: The deadliest six months of mass killings recorded since at least 2006. From Jan. 1 to June 30, the nation endured 28 mass killings, all but one of which involved guns. The death toll rose just about every week, a constant cycle of violence and grief. A mass killing is defined as an occurrence when four or more people are slain, not including the assailant, within a 24-hour period. The 2023 milestone beat the previous record of 27 mass killings, which was only just set in the second half of 2022.
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he's facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial. Patrick Crusius killed 23 people at a Texas Walmart, but the Justice Department took the death penalty off the table and he received a life sentence. Both were motivated by racial hate. Both later claimed mental illness. Why didn't they face the same consequences from the Justice Department? Some point to an enigmatic department division, the Capital Case Section. Others suggest the issue lies with murky, seemingly inconsistent death penalty policies and President Joe Biden’s inaction on his 2020 campaign promise to abolish the U.S. death penalty.
Striking actors will begin picketing alongside writers in fight over the future of Hollywood
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking screen actors will begin picketing alongside writers in New York and Los Angeles in what has become the biggest Hollywood labor fight in decades. Members of the actors' union will take to the streets Friday. Their leaders voted unanimously on Thursday to go on strike over issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence to replace their work. The expanded strike will shut down the small number of productions that have continued shooting in the two months since screenwriters stopped working. Oscar and Emmy winners will now likely be seen with some regularity on picket lines outside studios and corporate offices.
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he has offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company to keep serving as single unit under the same officer. Putin met with them five days after the group’s abortive revolt last month that posed the most serious threat to his 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. Putin made his latest remarks to the business daily Kommersant which published the story on Friday. Putin described a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders including Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 29. He said he talked to them about their actions in Ukraine, their mutiny that he denounced as an act of treason in a televised address to the nation and offered them various options of future service.
France celebrates Bastille Day with pomp, a tribute to India and extra police to prevent new unrest
PARIS (AP) — France is celebrating its national holiday Friday with whizzing warplanes and a grand Bastille Day parade in Paris. It is also deploying 130,000 of police around the country to prevent a new outbreak of unrest in underprivileged neighborhoods. The annual events celebrating the start of the French revolution on July 14, 1789 this year come in the wake of the nation’s most serious rioting in nearly 20 years. The unrest followed the fatal police shooting of a teen with North African roots that laid bare anger over entrenched inequality and racial discrimination. India is the guest of honor at this year’s Bastille Day parade.
Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters
KFAR CHOUBA, Lebanon (AP) — A longtime dispute between Israel and Lebanon over a small border village is beginning to heat up. Israel has been building a wall around a part of Ghajar village that lies inside Lebanon. That has triggered accusation from the Lebanese force Hezbollah that Israel is annexing the village. In apparent reply, Hezbollah also set up a symbolic presence — a tent — in another border area claimed by both sides, angering Israel. An exchange of fire has stepped up the tensions. The dispute over a small village in the hills where Israel, Lebanon and Syria meet adds to the jitters along a border where Israel and Hezbollah fought a destructive war in 2006
Man drowns in home in Vermont's 1st recorded flooding death
Vermont has confirmed its first death related to the recent storms and historic flooding, a man who died as a result of a drowning accident in his home. Vermont Emergency Management agency spokesperson says 63-year-old Stephen Davoll, of Barre, died on Wednesday. It was the second flood-related death stemming from a storm system and epic flooding in the Northeast this week. The first was in New York — a woman whose body was found after she was swept away in Fort Montgomery, a small Hudson River community about 45 miles north of New York City. More rain came through the region Thursday evening. There were no immediate reports of flash flooding.
Death Valley visitors drawn to the hottest spot on Earth during ongoing US heat wave
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Most visitors to Death Valley National Park only make it a short distance to any site at the hottest and driest place on Earth before returning to the sanctuary of an air-conditioned vehicle. Temperatures in the largest national park in the Lower 48 states are expected to intensify over the weekend, potentially setting new records amid a major U.S. heat wave. Signs at hiking trails strongly suggest not to venture out after 10 a.m., though even nighttime temperatures are still set to be over 90 degrees. But that likely won't deter some willing to brave the heat there and in other parks nationwide.
Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, an AP-NORC poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans. Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies on key issues don’t do a good job of representing what most Americans want, on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion. According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 53% say Congress is doing a bad job of upholding democratic values, compared with just 16% who say it’s doing a good job.
Online, 'unalive' means death or suicide. Experts say it might help kids discuss those things
The word “unalive” to refer to death by suicide or homicide was coined by social media users as a way to fool algorithms on sites and apps that censor posts containing violent content. Language has always evolved, and new words have always popped up. In this case, words were created within a digital setting to evade rules and are now permeating spoken language, especially among young people. That raises questions about how kids can safely discuss and understand serious matters like suicide and rape while using a vocabulary that science and the adults around them might see as too casual or naive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.