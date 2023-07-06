The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia. That word comes from people familiar with the decision. There are widespread concerns that the bombs can cause civilian casualties. But the Pentagon will provide munitions that have a reduced “dud rate,” meaning there will be far fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths. Cluster bombs open in the air, releasing “bomblets, that are dispersed over a large area and are intended to wreak destruction on multiple targets at once.
Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities. He also hired a new Florida-based lawyer to represent him as the case moves forward. Nauta was charged alongside Trump in June in a 38-count indictment alleging the mishandling of classified documents. Nauta hired Sasha Dadan, a criminal defense attorney and former public defender whose main law office is in Fort Pierce, where the judge who would be handling the trial is based.
Recent events that indicate Earth's climate has entered uncharted territory
Scientists say global heat that inched into worrisome new territory this week is a clear example of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the unofficial records for Earth’s average temperature are just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong. Warming oceans, dangerous air from runaway wildfires and shrinking Antarctic sea ice are among many other signals of climate distress.
DeSantis defends anti-LGBTQ video shared by his campaign and calls it a 'fair game' attack on Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. DeSantis said in an interview Wednesday that the video was “totally fair game” because its intent was “identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants.” The Log Cabin Republicans, an organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives, called the video “divisive and desperate" and said it ”ventured into homophobic territory.”
What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered
NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
Guantanamo detainees tell first independent visitor about scars from torture and hopes to leave
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, the aging men known by their serial numbers arrived at the meeting shackled. For the first time since it had opened in 2002, a U.S. president was allowing them to meet with a U.N. independent investigator. They told the investigator, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, about the scant contacts with their families, the psychological and physical scars of the torture and abuse they experienced, and their hopes of leaving. They also told her she had come too late. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ní Aoláin agreed, because a total of 780 Muslim men were detained there following the 9/11 terrorist attack and today there are just 30.
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic
The company that owns a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations. OceanGate made the announcement on its website on Thursday, and a spokesperson for the Everett, Washington-based company later said he had nothing further to add. The implosion of the Titan last month killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and company's chief executive officer. The statement on OceanGate's website says the company has suspended "all exploration and commercial operations.” The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — New research shows that a 5,000-year-old tomb in Spain contains the remains of a woman, not a man as originally thought. Archaeologists used a new scientific method of determining sex that analyzes tooth enamel. Previously archaeologists had assumed that the tomb complex contained a young man based on the poorly preserved bones and the fact that several items indicated that the individual held a high social status. The tomb near Seville was first excavated in 2008 and inside were ivory tusks, a crystal dagger and other rare items. The research was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.
DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign says it raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president. The formidable haul for DeSantis indicates a well of support despite a glitchy campaign launch on Twitter back in May. Still, polling shows he’s in a distant second place for the 2024 Republican nomination behind former President Donald Trump. Trump’s campaign said Wednesday he raised $35 million during the second quarter of the year, nearly double what he raised during the first three months of the year. Other Republican presidential contenders have not yet released their fundraising numbers for the period from April 1 through June 30.
Belarus says Wagner chief who staged mutiny is in Russia, raising questions about Kremlin's strategy
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The president of Belarus says the mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his troops are in their field camps. Thursday's announcement raised new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claim could not be independently verified, and the Kremlin refused to comment on Yevgeny Prigozhin’s whereabouts. But Russian media have reported he was recently seen at his offices in St. Petersburg. It was not clear if Prigozhin’s presence in Russia would violate the deal. The agreement allowed the head of the Wagner Group military contractor to move to Belarus in exchange for ending the rebellion and a promise of amnesty for him and his troops.
