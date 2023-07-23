Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized as thousands protest judicial overhaul plan ahead of key vote
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still recovering in a hospital after an emergency heart procedure, as tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of his judicial overhaul plan hold rival rallies ahead of a key vote. Netanyahu’s sudden hospitalization for the implant of a pacemaker on Sunday added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that have bitterly divided his country and are certain to shape Israel’s future. Monday’s vote in parliament is expected to approve the first major piece of legislation in the contentious plan. In a short video statement from the hospital, Netanyahu, 73, held out the possibility of a compromise with his opponents. But he also said he planned on attending Monday's vote in parliament.
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa badly damages landmark Orthodox cathedral; 1 dead, many wounded
ODESA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia again struck the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa, keeping up a barrage that has damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine. At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in the attack in the early hours of Sunday. The regional governor says four children are among those wounded in the blasts, which severely damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, an Orthodox landmark in the city. Officials say the icon of the patroness of the city was retrieved from under the rubble. The presidents of Russia and Belarus are meeting in St. Petersburg, two days after Moscow warned Poland that any aggression against its neighbor and ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.
Spain's Socialists and conservative challengers in close contest with half of votes counted
MADRID (AP) — Early election returns are showing the Socialist Party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez running neck-and-neck with the conservative Popular Party. With just over half of ballots from Sunday's parliamentary election counted, the Socialists were on course to take 129 seats in the lower house of the Madrid-based national legislature. The Popular Party, which is hoping to win its first national ballot since 2016, appeared poised to win 130 seats, far below pre-election expectations. The absolute majority needed to form a government is 176 seats.
Next year's Olympics are pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets
PARIS (AP) — Neighborhoods in northeast Paris have struggled for years with the scourge of crack cocaine and its use in public. The Summer Olympics kicking off a year from Wednesday are offering an impetus to tackle the problem. Yet despite a surge in arrests and new promises of tougher security around the 2024 Paris Games, some residents question whether the newfound focus is just pushing users elsewhere instead of treating deeper ills at the root of the crack crisis. Residents in the 18th and 19th arrondissements, or districts, of the French capital have long complained about the open-air crack use in their neighborhoods that stands in sharp contrast to the postcard-perfect tourist areas of Paris farther south.
'Mama bears' may be the 2024 race's soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism
In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads. And now, the “mama bears.” These are conservative mothers and grandmothers who've organized for “parental rights,” including banning discussion of gender identity in schools. They've been classified as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But they've also been among the most coveted voters so far in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and other candidates have praised them. DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, predicts they'll be a “game changer” in the 2024 election.
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Excessive heat continues to bear down on sections of the United States, a reminder of the impetus for the The Inflation Reduction Act, the significant climate legislation that turns one year old on August 16. Since passage, it has boosted the U.S. transition to renewable energy, accelerated green domestic manufacturing, and made it more affordable for consumers to make climate-friendly purchases, such as installing solar panels on their roofs. After decades of U.S. inaction, the IRA has finally supplied the economic incentives that many long said were required to fight climate change. However, experts say that the IRA is not enough to guarantee the U.S. will reach its emissions reduction targets outlined in the Paris Agreement to prevent the most severe impacts of climate change.
Indian rescuers recover 27 dead but no sign of dozens of missing villagers swamped by a landslide
NEW DELHI (AP) — Rescuers have ended a four-day search for scores of people missing after heavy monsoon rains triggered a massive landslide in a village in western India. The rescue teams recovered the bodies of 27 people killed in the Wednesday night landslide that hit the village of Irshalwadi, located nearly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Mumbai. An official with the National Disaster Response Force said 78 people were thought to be missing before the state government and the relief agency decided to end the search operations. Officials say at least 17 of the 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried.
Democrats eye Wisconsin high court's new liberal majority to win abortion and redistricting rulings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will flip from majority conservative to liberal control next month and Democrats have high hopes the change will lead to the state’s abortion ban being overturned and maps redrawn to weaken GOP control of the Legislature and congressional districts. Democrats in the perennial battleground state focused on abortion to win an April election resulting in liberal justices holding a majority on the court for the first time in 15 years. Abortion access and redistricting are just two of the biggest issues the court will face as it heads into another hotly contested presidential election year.
Brian Harman is unstoppable in a drama-free British Open win at Hoylake
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is a major champion and it was never in doubt. The 36-year-old American captured the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He started the day with a five-shot lead and no one ever got closer than three on a rainy Sunday in England. Harman led the final 51 holes of this British Open. The one time it got tight on the front nine he made consecutive birdies. The rest of the day was a soggy walk on the links. Harman won for only the third time in his career. He had gone 167 tournaments since his last PGA Tour title.
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
“Barbenheimer” didn’t just work – it spun box office gold. Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” also soared past expectations, taking in $80.5 million from 3,610 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, marking director Christopher Nolan’s biggest non-Batman debut and one of the best-ever starts for an R-rated biographical drama.
