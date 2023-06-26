Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday sought to project an image of stability and control after an armed rebellion over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began. In his second address to the nation over the course of three days, Putin thanked the people for unity. He thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation descend into bloodshed. He said “Russia’s enemies” had “miscalculated.” Earlier in the day, the rebellion’s leader, mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, defended his short-lived insurrection. He taunted Russia’s military, but said he wasn’t seeking to stage a coup against Putin.
The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There's also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says 'devil awaits' defendant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The person who killed five people and pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison. Authorities said Anderson Lee Aldrich walked into Club Q just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began indiscriminately firing an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. The attack came a year after Aldrich, who claims to be non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, had been arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.” Charges were ultimately dropped in that case. Victims in last year's attack called Aldrich a “monster” who hunted down LGBTQ+ patrons. Aldrich pleaded guilty during a Monday court hearing.
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost Black voting power before 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power. Monday's order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama and unfreezes the Louisiana case, which had been on hold pending the Alabama decision. In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted. The justices put the Louisiana case on hold and allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections after agreeing to hear the Alabama case.
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson's former time slot
Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson. Fox News Channel also announced Monday that Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. “Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular show remaining at 8 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot. The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson
If this Delaware senator wins a US House seat, she'll be the 1st trans member of Congress
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride says she’s running for the U.S. House of Representatives. Already the first openly transgender state senator elected in the country, she’d be the first trans member of Congress if she wins in November. McBride, a Democrat, says people deserve a representative “who sees them and who respects them.” Her announcement also highlighted her support for paid family leave, which passed the Delaware Senate last year. McBride was elected in 2020 in a heavily Democratic district stretching from northern Wilmington to the Pennsylvania border. There are several other transgender legislators around the country McBride is the first trans state senator.
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study has found that dolphin mothers also use a kind of high-pitched baby talk with their kids. Researchers recorded the signature whistle of 19 female bottlenose dolphins in Florida, when they were accompanied by their young offspring and when swimming alone or with other adults. The dolphin whistle is a unique and important signal _ akin to calling out their own name. A study published Monday found that the mother’s whistle pitch is higher and her pitch range is greater when around only her calves. Why people, dolphins or other creatures use baby talk isn’t certain, but scientists believe it may help offspring learn to pronounce novel sounds.
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you
NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.
Civil rights icon James Meredith turns 90, urges people to fight crime by obeying Ten Commandments
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James Meredith knew he was putting his life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his mission from God: conquering white supremacy in the segregated state of Mississippi. Leading up to his 90th birthday Sunday, the civil rights icon urged people to obey the Ten Commandments to reduce crime, saying older generations should lead. Meredith integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962 as mobs of white people rioted. In 1966, he set out to promote voting rights and show that a Black man could walk through Mississippi without fear. A white man shot and wounded Meredith on the second day of the march.
