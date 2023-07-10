How many Russians have died in Ukraine? Data shows what Moscow hides
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. Moscow has tried to hide the human toll of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, censoring local media and cracking down on activists who document Russia's expanding cemeteries. Now, two independent Russian media outlets, Mediazona and Meduza, working with a data scientist in Germany, have used Russian government data to shed light on one of Moscow's closest-held secrets. Using inheritance records and official mortality data, they calculated how many more military-aged men have died since February 2022 than expected. They found that around 47,000 more Russian men under age 50 died between February 2022 and May 2023 than normal.
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
CHICAGO (AP) — Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care. With at least 20 states moving to ban or to restrict such care for minors, some kids feel they are receiving the message that they cannot be themselves. For more than a decade prior, such treatments were available to children and teens across the U.S. and have been endorsed by major medical associations. Many parents are doing their best to support their children through the turmoil, even traveling out of state to help their children find the care they need.
NATO will boost defense spending to help back Ukraine but the math is tricky. Just ask Luxembourg
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders are set to make a new defense spending pledge at their summit this week as support for Ukraine eats into their military budgets. Only 11 countries are set to meet NATO's current spending ambition of 2% of national gross domestic product this year. But U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts are set to make 2% the least that nations should do. That is a spending floor rather than a budgetary ceiling. Tiny Luxembourg is an easy target when it comes to criticizing the low defense spenders at NATO. Germany also gets its share of criticism. But the 2% metric is a slippery one and hides national particularities that can't easily be disguised with creative accounting.
Heavy rains cause flooding and mudslides in southwest Japan, leaving 2 dead and at least 6 missing
TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain has been pounding southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving two people dead and at least six others missing. The flooding and mudslides have closed roads, canceled and delayed trains, and cut the water supply in some areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an emergency heavy rain warning for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures on the southern main island of Kyushu. In Fukuoka, two people were buried under a mudslide. One was rescued alive, but the other had no vital signs. In Saga prefecture, rescue workers were searching for three people whose houses were hit by a mudslide. Three people were missing elsewhere.
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
Archeologists are set to begin digging in a central Nebraska field to find the bodies of more than 80 children who were buried at a Native American boarding school. Crews on Monday will use shovels, trowels and smaller tools as they seek to find the remains of children who once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School west of Omaha. The school opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students before closing in 1931. Residents of the tiny community of Genoa have been looking for the cemetery for decades with help from researchers and state officials.
Biden is off to Windsor Castle to have tea with King Charles and promote clean energy
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s itinerary this week in Europe is dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine. But first, he will have a royal visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle, where he will enjoy a royal salute, a viewing of U.S.-related artifacts at Windsor Castle and teatime for the two men. Biden and Charles will also use their get together to bring attention to climate policy, hosting a forum on the issue. Before making his way to Windsor Castle, Biden will sit down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a session that the White House says will focus on a range of global issues. The two leaders differ on the use of cluster munitions, which Biden said the U.S. would provide to Ukraine but the U.K. opposes.
Ukraine tops NATO summit agenda along with defense plans, Sweden's membership and Belarus fears
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine will top the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. The focus will be what to do about Ukraine's future membership of NATO, and the security guarantees the country might need to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again after the war is over. The leaders are set to endorse new defense plans should President Vladimir Putin try to broaden Russia’s war beyond Ukraine and westward into allied territory. Sweden’s accession is up for discussion too, as Turkey delays the Nordic country’s entry into the world’s biggest security organization. The leaders will also set a new, higher target for defense spending.
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain has spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley, killing at least one person and forcing road closures. The flooding comes Sunday night as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. prepares for a major storm. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says rescue teams were attempting to retrieve the body of a woman in her 30s who drowned after being swept away while trying to evacuate her home. Two other people escaped. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for Orange County just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump. The leading contenders for the GOP nod so far aren't ignoring voters in the traditional early states. But they doing more than the other GOP candidates to strengthen their position in states like Tennessee and Alabama that will hold contests on so-called Super Tuesday. That’s when the largest number of of delegates, which candidates win state-by-state, are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. DeSantis will speak in Nashville on Saturday, while Trump will be in Alabama in a few weeks.
Man with knife kills 6 people at kindergarten in China before being arrested, police and reports say
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police and a news report say a man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more at a kindergarten. They say the attack occurred in Lianjiang, a city in the southeastern province of Guangdong. Police in Lianjiang said a 25-year-old man was arrested. Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police station declined to give more details. A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.