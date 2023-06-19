A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Canadian officials say the five-person submersible was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John's, Newfoundland and that the search is being led by the U.S. Coast Guard. The owner of the ship that launched the submersible confirmed that it was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, which has been operating annual voyages since 2021 to the wreckage of the iconic ocean liner. In a statement, the company said it is working to bring the crew back safely.
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but China rebuffs the main US request
BEIJING (AP) — China’s main diplomat for the Western Hemisphere says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China “marks a new beginning” as their nations seek to repair damaged relations. Blinken met Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and says they agreed to “stabilize” deteriorated ties. But Blinken left Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: Blinken says China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial. Chinese diplomat Yang Tao blames the issue squarely on U.S. sanctions, which Blinken says revolve entirely around threats to American security. Yet Blinken and Xi pronounce themselves satisfied with progress made during two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement.
'It was hell': Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American missionary who spent six years in captivity in Africa says he was beaten, locked in chains and pressured repeatedly to convert to Islam. Jeff Woodke tells The Associated Press his experience “was hell” and the last year he was asking his captors to kill him before he was released in March. The 62-year-old McKinleyville, California, resident and his wife say they believe FBI officials withheld information about negotiations with the captors. Their statements are a rare public airing of the delicate and tense interactions that often precede a detainee’s release. The FBI says it worked “tirelessly” to bring Woodke home and is happy he’s reunited with his family.
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
CHICAGO (AP) — Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the U.S. over the weekend, including 60 in the Chicago area alone. The shootings happened in cities and rural areas alike. Bullets flew in Idaho and Washington state as well as Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Los Angeles County. A state trooper was ambushed in central Pennsylvania. The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Experts disagree over causes. It could be due to the prevalence of guns in America. Professor Daniel Nagin at Carnegie Mellon University says disputes once resolved with fists now play out with firearms.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
DETROIT (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings were closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Trump faces questions about whether he'll drag down the Republican Party after his indictments
For now, no one comes close to Donald Trump in his command of the voters who'll decide the Republican Party's presidential nominee next year. But Trump’s path beyond the primary is far more perilous as he faces significant and growing questions about his ability to appeal to a broader, more moderate set of voters in a potential general election matchup against President Joe Biden. If Trump fails, he risks not just losing the White House contest but dragging down other Republican candidates on the ballot as the party aims to retake the U.S. Senate and keep the House. That has some Republicans worried as the next presidential primary gets underway.
1 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi
LOUIN, Miss. (AP) — Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and most injuries have been reported in the town of Louin in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
More than 1 million people are dropped from Medicaid as states start a post-pandemic purge of rolls
About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-coronavirus pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway. Data analyzed by The Associated Press show some states have dropped coverage for more than half the people whose eligibility cases were decided in April or May. States were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid during the pandemic. But that ban was lifted in April. President Joe Biden's administration is urging states to slow down because of fears that some eligible people are getting dropped for not filling out paperwork.
Ancient Roman temple complex, with ruins of building where Caesar was stabbed, opens to tourists
ROME (AP) — Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city's busiest crossroads. But until this week, practically the only ones getting a close-up view were cats, who prowled the so-called “Sacred Area,” which includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. On Monday, the grouping of temples became Rome's latest tourist attraction. The area was unearthed nearly 100 years ago during dictator Benito Mussolini's makeover of the Italian capital. From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey's Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate's temporary home when Caesar was stabbed.
What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn't let go
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” There's a deep hunger for exploring other possibilities about how other worlds and other potential lives might unfold. And movies, books and TV shows about alternate realities and multiverses feed that appetite in an era when lots of people are asking exactly how we got to this point. They're also a lucrative storytelling approach for creators who want to make the most of their characters without ruining a “prime timeline." Some experts say that in the end, it's about experiencing stories in which someone looks for, and perhaps finds, a best possible self out of all the possibilities.
