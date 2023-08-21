Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California. Now it's threatening Oregon and Idaho
PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas. Hilary weakened to a post-tropical storm early Monday. The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas.
Former President Donald Trump's bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case
Donald Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss. The bond agreement was outlined in a court filing signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Trump’s defense attorneys. Trump was charged last week in the case alongside 18 allies. It’s the fourth criminal case against the former president who is campaigning to reclaim the White House in 2024.
Trump and his allies double down on election lies after indictments for trying to undo 2020 results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is doubling down on debunked claims about the 2020 election as he fights criminal charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and seeks a second term. The former president says he plans to produce new evidence, presumably during his trial, showing fraud in Georgia — even though dozens of courts, independent audits and external investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in the election. While Trump's use of old, discredited claims about the election may not win him many new voters, they may help rally Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden's win and help Trump raise money for his legal defense.
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says female soldiers face rampant sexism, sexual harassment and other gender-related challenges in male dominated Army special operations units. The report on Monday comes eight years after the Pentagon opened all combat jobs to women. U.S. Army Special Operations Command reports a wide range of “overtly sexist” comments from male soldiers, including a broad aversion to females serving in commando units. It says the comments are “not outliers” but represent a common sentiment that females don’t belong on special operations teams. Several recommendations involving increased training to expand awareness of sexual harassment, mentorship, health care and other issues have been completed. Others are in progress.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life in murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has sentenced a former neonatal nurse to spend the rest of her life in prison for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital in northern England. Justice James Goss gave 33-year-old Lucy Letby the most severe sentence possible under British law on Monday. Following 22 days of deliberation, a Manchester Crown Court jury convicted Letby of murdering the seven babies over a yearlong period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents. Letby refused to appear in court to face her sentencing or to hear grieving parents share their anger and anguish.
A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A national group of sheriffs that claims the top law enforcers in American counties are not bound by federal law has successfully spread its doctrine to dozens of states in recent years. A new investigation has found that this sheriffs group has mainstreamed its status in part by securing state accreditation for its taxpayer-funded law enforcement training.
Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — House conservatives in a group known as the Freedom Caucus have unveiled a list of demands they want included in a stopgap spending measure to keep the federal government running after the end of September. It’s a smorgasbord of non-starters for the Democratic-controlled Senate and the White House, signaling the challenges House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will face to get a bill passed in the House without alienating a sizeable share of his conference. The conservative demands include adding legislation that aims to build more wall at the southern border and restrict asylum, and no “blank check” for Ukraine war funding.
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
MARION, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Department of Revenue spokesperson says the initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid a local weekly newspaper was legal. Spokesperson Zack Denney said Monday that it's legal to access the agency's driver’s license database using information obtained independently. The department issues licenses and its site requires a person's date of birth and driver's license number to get information. The Marion, Kansas, police chief led a raid Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record's offices after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her. The police chief has said he has evidence of possible identity theft and computer crimes.
Looking for a new car under $20,000? Good luck. Your choice has dwindled to just one vehicle
DETROIT (AP) — Just five years ago, a price-conscious auto shopper in the United States could choose from among a dozen new small cars selling for under $20,000. Now, there’s just one: The Mitsubishi Mirage. And even the Mirage appears headed for the scrap yard. At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. With prices — new and used — having soared since the pandemic, $20,000 is no longer much of a starting point for a new car.
Putin was meant to be at a summit in South Africa this week. Why was he asked to stay away?
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Vladimir Putin will be the odd one out when leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meet in Johannesburg this week. While all the others are set to attend in person, Putin will dial in on a video call. That is because of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for the Russian president, which put summit host South Africa in a sticky situation and ultimately resulted in Putin staying at home. The group of emerging economies holds three days of meetings starting Tuesday, and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping is making a rare trip overseas for the bloc's first in-person summit since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
