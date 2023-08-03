Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.
Former President Donald Trump has left Washington’s federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal conspiracy charges alleging a plot to overturn the 2020 election in a bid to cling to power. Trump entered his plea in the same courthouse where more than 1,000 of his supporters have been charged with federal crimes for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that halted the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. He was released on conditions, including that he he not have contact about the case with any witnesses unless attorneys are present.
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended when an officer shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former officers appeared in federal court. Court documents say the officers called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force and and not to report it.” The Justice Department launched a civil rights probe in February.
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor after attempts to hire her unraveled over pushback over her past work promoting diversity. The nation’s largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy $1 million, and apologized to her while admitting “mistakes were made during the hiring process.” Texas A&M had initially welcomed McElroy, a Texas A&M graduate, with great fanfare to revive the school’s journalism department. She is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin campus.
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels. That's what five American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday. If implemented, it would be an extraordinary step by the Pentagon as it grapples with a renewed effort by Iran to harass and seize ships traveling in the strait, through which 20% of all the world’s crude oil passes. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP about the U.S. proposal.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday. That’s one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Robert Bowers ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue. The 50-year-old truck driver also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the 2018 shooting.
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff's deputy
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Ballistics experts will fire up to 139 shots at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday during a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland massacre. The reenactment is part of a lawsuit that accuses a sheriff’s deputy of failing in his duty to protect the victims. As the reenactment takes place, technicians outside a three-story classroom building will record the sound of the shots, seeking to capture what the deputy assigned to the school heard during the six-minute attack. The shooting sparked a nationwide movement for gun control, left 17 dead, 17 wounded and hundreds traumatized in the South Florida community. Former Stoneman Douglas student Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison.
Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day, potentially boosting prices at the pump
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year. The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The move was widely expected by analysts. Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say two Navy sailors have been arrested on charges related to national security and ties to China. Federal officials said at a news conference Thursday that 22-year-old sailor Jinchao Wei was arrested on a charge related to espionage involving conspiracy to send national defense information to Chinese officials. The indictment says Wei made contact with a Chinese government intelligence officer in February 2022 and provided photographs and videos of the ship he served on. The Justice Department separately announced charges against a second Navy service member, accusing Wenheng Zhao of collecting bribes in exchange for giving sensitive U.S. military photos and videos to a Chinese intelligence officer.
Clothes for kids with disabilities get better, but teens see a lack of fashionable options
NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the largest U.S. fashion brands and retailers have made their way into the adaptive-wear market. But supporters say more needs to be done. Consultant Mindy Scheier helps guide companies through the process. She says including people with disabilities at the outset is key to doing adaptive correctly. And companies are listening. Adidas consulted a panel that included young people when it developed an adaptive backpack with a flat bottom that can easily attach to wheelchairs. Walmart consulted the founder of an online adaptive-wear marketplace before it recently broadened its own selections. But young people looking for fashion and function feel underserved.
