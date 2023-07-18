Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it’s notable because it will be Cannon’s first time hearing arguments in the case since Trump’s indictment last month.
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix’s low of 95 on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, toppling the previous record of 93 set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90, another record. The length of Phoenix’s heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures.
Wind-fanned wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital
LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — Wildfires outside Athens forced thousands to flee seaside resorts, closed highways and gutted vacation homes Monday, with high winds pushing flames through hillside scrub and pine forests parched by days of extreme heat. Authorities issued evacuation orders for at least six seaside communities as two major wildfires edged closer to summer resort towns, fanned by wind gusts hitting 45 mph. Much of southern Greece is on the second highest level of alert for wildfires. While a heat wave eased over the weekend, more hot temperatures are expected later in the week. Greece's prime minister said the effects of climate change were to blame for the intensity of the fires.
Russia targets key Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa, a day after halting grain export deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have shot down 25 exploding drones and six cruise missiles from a pre-dawn Russian attack on the port of Odesa. The attack came a day after Moscow broke off a deal that had allowed Kyiv to ship vital grain supplies from the Black Sea city during the war. Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russians first sought to wear down Ukraine’s air defenses with the drones and then targeted Odesa with six Kalibr cruise missiles. Ukrainian military’s Southern Command says all six missiles were shot down by air defenses but their debris and shock waves damaged some port facilities and a few residential buildings, injuring an elderly man at his home.
Israeli protesters block highways in 'day of disruption' against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. Tuesday's latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week. Additional protests are planned throughout the day in opposition to the Netanyahu government’s determination to pass components of the overhaul plan before parliament’s summer recess.
South Korea searches for missing people as death toll from downpours reaches 41
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Rescuers are searching for nine people still missing in landslides and other incidents caused by a week of torrential rains in South Korea. The heavy downpours that began pounding South Korea on July 9 has so far left 41 people dead, nine missing and 35 others injured. During a Cabinet Council meeting Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to mobilize all available resources to rescue any possible additional survivors and assist victims. The Defense Ministry says that it was sending 11,000 soldiers and 250 equipment to support government efforts to find the missing people and restore damages.
Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials amid US push to stabilize rocky relations
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has told China's top diplomat that President Joe Biden's administration is “very committed" to stabilizing relations between the world's two biggest economies. Kerry met on Tuesday with the ruling Communist Party's head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could “achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.” Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China's threats against self-governing Taiwan. Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue “we can find a proper solution to any problems.”
Spain's early election could put the far right in power for the first time since Franco
MADRID (AP) — A general election this Sunday could make Spain the latest European Union member to swing to the right. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, took a beating in local and regional elections. Polls for Sunday's voting have put the ring-wing Popular Party ahead of the Socialists but likely needing the support of the extreme right Vox party to form a government. Such a coalition would return a far-right force to the Spanish government for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in the late 1970s following the nearly 40-year rule of dictator Francisco Franco.
Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean
MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who had been adrift at sea with his dog for three months has been rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters. The Grupomar fishing company said Monday that Tim Shaddock was aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when the crew of the boat from the Grupomar fleet spotted him. The company says Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter. Its says the crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration. The company has not yet provided details on what day Shaddock had set out or when he was found.
No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion
ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the third highest in U.S. history. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
