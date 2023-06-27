Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities say they have closed a criminal investigation into the armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, with no charges against him or any of the other participants. The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said its investigation found that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime.” The whereabouts of Prigozhin remain a mystery. The Kremlin has said Prigozhin would be exiled to neighboring Belarus, but neither he nor the Belarusian authorities have confirmed that. An independent Belarusian military monitoring project Belaruski Hajun said a business jet that Prigozhin reportedly uses landed near Minsk on Tuesday.
Trump valet set for arraignment in classified documents case
MIAMI (AP) — A valet for Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on charges that he helped the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. Walt Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Though Trump has already entered a not guilty plea to the charges, a judge postponed the arraignment for Nauta to give him time to find a Florida-based lawyer. The indictment accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records that he had taken with him from the White House to his Florida property, Mar-a-Lago.
What is a heat dome? Scorching temperatures in Texas are expected to spread to the north and east
DALLAS (AP) — Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. National Weather Service Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the heat dome is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such a threat.
Thousands of e-cigarettes are pouring into the US despite FDA crackdown on fruity flavors
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of different e-cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled to over 9,000, despite a three-year effort by the Food and Drug Administration to crack down on kid-friendly flavors. The rise in electronic cigarettes has been almost entirely driven by a wave of cheap, disposable devices imported from China. That's according to sales data obtained by The Associated Press. Most are sold in fruit and candy flavors that can appeal to teenagers. All are technically illegal, but they continue to flow into U.S. ports with little threat of retaliation. The trend underscores the FDA’s inability to control the tumultuous vaping market previously dominated by Juul and other reusable e-cigarettes.
An ex-convict returned from war and a Russian village lived in fear. Then police say he killed again
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Some convicts recruited by Russia's private military contractor Wagner to fight in the war in Ukraine are coming home and committing new crimes. That has raised fears in communities where they are returning, and reports of killings, robberies and sexual assaults by some of them are emerging in Russian media. Russia has gone to extraordinary lengths to replenish its troops in Ukraine, including deploying Wagner mercenaries there. That has had far-reaching consequences, as was evident over the weekend when the group’s leader sent his private army to march toward Moscow in a short-lived rebellion. Another has been the use of convicts in battle.
What is it like living in Mecca? For residents, Islam's holiest sites are simply home
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — For residents, Islam's most sacred city Mecca is simply home. People who grow up there say holy sites like the Grand Mosque housing the Kaaba were backdrops to their childhood, where they played and hung out with their families. Living in the city means dealing each year with the massive influx of pilgrims from around the world, more than 2 million this year — and the resulting traffic and jumps in prices for everything. But Meccans say they feel pride in living in the city that Muslims everywhere look to as the center of their faith.
Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud after pleading guilty in German automaker's diesel emissions scandal
BERLIN (AP) — A German court has found ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. German news agency dpa reported that the Munich regional court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a fine as part of an agreement after he pleaded guilty last month. The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market. The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.
Was that actually a tsunami that hit Florida? Yes, but not the kind you think
A meteotsunami was recorded in Florida last week as a line of thunderstorms tracked onto the coast. Unlike tsunamis that are created by seismic activity, meteotsunamis are caused by strong gusting winds. Water levels peaked at around 4 feet as the storms hit Florida's coast and beach chairs were knocked over. Meteotsunamis only last about an hour because once the leading edge of the storm passes onto land, the action subsides. Six-foot and higher meteotsunamis have been recorded around the world.
A scientist's 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas
CARATINGA, Brasil (AP) — The emerald-green canopy shifts and rustles as a troop of willowy, golden-gray monkeys slides through the Atlantic forest, a tropical ecosystem even more threatened than the Amazon. Karen Strier started studying the biggest monkey in the Americas four decades ago, when there were just 50 of the animals left in this swath of wilderness. She immediately fell in love with the sweet-smelling northern muriqui and dedicated her life to saving it.
Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people. Their prominence and engagement to be married have been a bright spot for many transgender people amid a year in which hundreds of statehouse bills were proposed or passed to restrict their rights. They say their romantic and long-distance relationship has augmented their political activism from the start. They have experienced swatting attempts and other harassment. But they say the attention they get from opponents is now being overshadowed by overwhelming support. Reed says that “our joy is our resistance.”
