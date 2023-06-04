Vigilantes in Haiti strike back at gangsters with brutal street justice
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Old cars, used tires and barbed wire block off the biggest neighborhood in the capital of Haiti. Gun-toting gangsters have been robbing, raping and murdering the innocent. Weak or corrupt police and government officials have done little, or worse. Now the people are rising up. A wave of brutal vigilante justice is breaking across Haiti, concentrated in this capital of about 1 million. The vigilantes close off neighborhoods. Then they often chop the limbs of suspected gangsters, behead them and set them afire, sometimes when they are still alive. Vigilantes have killed at least 164 people since the movement dubbed “bwa kale” began in April.
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut
OUTSIDE BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Defenders of Ukraine's city of Bakhmut are keeping up the pressure even though Russian forces declared victory there after the longest, deadliest battle of the war so far. The ongoing defense gives commanders in Moscow another thing to think about ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine's deputy defense minister said artillery shelling continues at levels similar to those at the height of the nine-month fight over the city. She says the battle is evolving into a new phase. Ukrainian defenders still control the western fringes of Bakhmut. From the Kremlin’s perspective, the area around the city is part of the more than 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) front line that the Russian military must hold.
Error in signaling system led to train crash that killed 275 people in India, official says
BALASORE, India (AP) — An Indian railway official says the derailment that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more was caused by an error in the electronic signaling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train. Authorities worked to clear the mangled wreckage of the two passenger trains that derailed Friday night in Odisha state in one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in decades. The railway official says the root cause of the crash was related to an error in the electronic signaling system. She said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical. Despite efforts to improve safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest under one management in the world.
DeSantis hits Trump from the right while the ex-president looks ahead to the general election
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first week on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly hit his chief rival, Donald Trump, from the right. DeSantis told a conservative radio host, “This is a different guy than 2015, 2016." Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis from the left, suggesting Florida’s new six-week abortion ban is “too harsh” and arguing DeSantis’ votes to cut Social Security and Medicare in Congress will make him unelectable in a general election. The attacks underscore the underlying early dynamic of the race: As DeSantis tries to win over GOP primary voters and chip away at Trump’s commanding lead, Trump is trying to pivot to the general election.
Saudi Arabia is slashing oil supply. It could mean higher gas prices for US drivers
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy. It's took a unilateral step Sunday to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier cuts in supply by major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance failed to push prices higher. The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day starts in July. The other OPEC+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year. Analysts say the Saudi cut would likely push up oil prices in the short term and that gasoline will become a bit more expensive. That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for fuel demand in the months ahead.
Transgender adults in Florida `blindsided' that new law also limits their access to health care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it's also impacting transgender adults. Children were the main focus of debate and coverage of the new law that DeSantis signed last month. However, it also includes restrictions on adult care. That's creating chaos for patients and providers in the state with what's estimated to be the nation's second-highest transgender population. Patients now have to be treated face-to-face by a medical doctor. Those restrictions have proved particularly onerous because many trans adults were seeing nurse practitioners and using telehealth.
Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. Is it the device VR has been looking for?
Apple appears poised to unveil a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. The headset will also serve to test the technology trendsetter’s ability to popularize new-fangled devices after others failed to capture the public’s imagination. The stage is set for the widely anticipated announcement be be made Monday at Apple’s annual developers conference. Apple is also likely discuss other products and software during the event. But the show's star is expected to be a pair of goggles that could become another milestone in Apple's lore of releasing game-changing technology, even though the company wasn’t always the first to try its hand at making a particular device
Hundreds of thousands march in Poland anti-government protests to show support for democracy
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in an anti-government protest in Poland’s capital. Poles traveled from across the country to voice their anger Sunday at a conservative government that has eroded democratic norms. Warsaw City Hall hall estimated that up to 500,000 people took part. The march was held on the 34th anniversary of the first democratic elections in 1989 after Poland emerged from decades of communist rule. Critics argue that a recently passed law that would allow a commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland will be used by the ruling party to remove opposition party leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other rivals from public life.
Missing man's body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found. A city official confirms that Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday. Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died in the collapse. He was 42. Two other men — 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien — are still unaccounted for. The Quad-City Times reports that Colvin’s son, Branden Colvin Jr., graduated from high school Saturday. He and other family members had been at the collapse site almost constantly, hoping for a miracle. The six-story building partially collapsed May 28.
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show 'Meet the Press' and being replaced by Kristen Welker
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he's leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he's ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late." Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd's time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd's last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.