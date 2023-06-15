Greece finds no more survivors after sinking of migrant boat. Hundreds are still feared missing
KALAMATA, Greece (AP) — A huge search and rescue operation has failed to find any more survivors after a fishing boat sank off the coast of southern Greece. Seventy-eight people are confirmed dead but hundreds are feared missing. More than 100 survivors were rescued after Wednesday’s disaster. Greece declared three days of mourning and politicians suspended campaigning for a general election on June 25. The tragedy has focused attention on efforts by the European Union to crack down on illegal migration using bilateral agreements with nearby countries.
'Stand with Trump' becomes rallying cry as Republicans amplify attacks on US justice system
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back. Trump's mounting legal jeopardy has quickly become a political rallying cry as they rush to stand by the indicted former president. Many Republicans say they haven't fully read the 49-page indictment against Trump. But they are adopting his grievances against the federal justice system as their own. It’s an example of how Trump has transformed the Republican Party that was once the party of “law and order,” but is now attacking the very justice system at the foundation of U.S. democracy.
Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall. That's according to a report from a committee of lawmakers released Thursday after a year-long investigation. The scathing report from the House of Commons Privileges Committee found that Johnson’s actions and his response to the committee were such a flagrant violation of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament. It's a condemning indictment of the former prime minister’s conduct. But the recommendation is largely symbolic because Johnson angrily quit as a lawmaker Friday after the committee informed him of its conclusions.
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy heads for evening landfall
MANDVI, India (AP) — Officials say a vast swath of western India and neighboring southern Pakistan are likely to face flash flooding, heavy rain and high winds when Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall there. The cyclone is bearing down on the two countries Thursday, from the Arabian Sea. It is expected to inundate many areas near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of India’s Gujarat state, and at Keti Bandar in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province. Authorities in the two South Asian countries were on high alert. Mandvi, usually a bustling coastal Indian town known for its wooden boat-makersm, was shut down on government orders. Pakistan's climate minister revised previous predictions and said Karachi, the country's most populous city, was now out of the storm's path.
After long waits, new pilgrims prepare for return of Hajj, the first major one since COVID-19
This year’s Hajj is a landmark: the first full pilgrimage after a daunting period of three years when the COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced the scale of one of Islam’s holiest rites. Millions of Muslims from around the world will start converging next week on Mecca in Saudi Arabia to begin several days of rituals. For pilgrims, it is the ultimate spiritual moment of their lives, a chance to seek God’s forgiveness for their sins and walk in the footsteps of revered prophets. It’s a mass, communal experience, with Muslims of every race and class performing it together as one. It's also deeply personal, as each pilgrim brings his or her own yearnings and experiences.
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls 'despicable stunt'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles were sent from Texas. LA Mayor Karen Bass called the move a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor. Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were being cared for at a church. Immigrant rights workers say many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.
Visually impaired people in Ukraine struggle to cope during Russian missile attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The number of people suffering anxiety and other psychological issues in Ukraine is on the rise since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country last year. But Russia’s frequent missiles barrages and the havoc they wreak are especially challenging for visually impaired people. The explosions evoke heightened fear and distress and they struggle to locate where the blasts happen. Even navigating the streets becomes more difficult.
Colorado gay nightclub shooter expected to strike plea deal: ‘I have to take responsibility’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17. That's according to several survivors who were advised of the plans and spoke to The Associated Press. Word of a possible plea in last year’s Club Q massacre follows jailhouse phone calls from the suspect to the AP expressing plans to begin facing the consequences at the next court hearing this month. Said Anderson Lee Aldrich: “I have to take responsibility for what happened.”
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used what they call his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to victimize them. A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels. The 85-year-old Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. He's denied all allegations. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before a higher court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.
Let it bee: The women on a mission to save Mexico City's bees
MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call themselves Abeja Negra SOS — a group of mostly women working hive by hive to relocate bees that would be exterminated if they remained in Mexico’s crowded capital city. It began in 2018 when Adriana Velíz was working as a veterinarian for the city government. She noticed that when city authorities received calls about beehives, the automatic response was to exterminate the hives. She and other colleagues began looking for an alternative to save the bees. The insects play a crucial role in food production around the world by pollinating plants and their numbers have been dropping. Over the past five years, the group has relocated around 510 hives, with an average size of around 80,000 bees.
