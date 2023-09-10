Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home
MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans living in the village of Moulay Brahim are mourning neighbors who perished after a 6.8 earthquake destroyed buildings and lives. The village surrounded by stunning vistas attracting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts was full of small hotels and cafes overlooking gorges and green valleys. It is now a scene of devastation. People in the poor, mountain community about 45 kilometers northeast of the quake epicenter live in homes made of clay brick and cinder block, many of which are no longer safe to inhabit. Possibly dozens of villagers are dead and scores of homes crumpled. Crews continue listening for desperate sounds of life within the ruins.
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial as they wrap up Indian summit and hand over to Brazil
NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders are paying their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of this year's summit. Host India ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins by adding the African Union as a new member and reaching agreements on a range of issues. It was also able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders have called the consensus a success and praised India’s nimble balancing act.
Russia is turning to old ally North Korea to resupply its arsenal for the war in Ukraine
After a year and a half of fighting in Ukraine, Russia needs to replenish its supplies of ammunition for what could be a long war of attrition. Along with ramping up its domestic arms production, Moscow is turning to North Korea — one of its few allies with a vast arsenal. The reclusive Asian country is estimated to have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets to replenish the Russian army. U.S. officials expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia in the coming days to seal a possible deal on munitions transfer. That would be a remarkable reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War, when the Soviet Union provided its neighbor with weapons and ammunition.
Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation
HONOLULU (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed by Hawaii's governor. Part of the island’s western coastline has been closed to visitors since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people last month. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away from Maui to allow emergency response efforts to help displaced residents. But they recently began asking tourists to return, avoid the burn zone and help Maui recover by spending their money.
Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque has drawn an immediate court challenge Saturday from a gun-rights group. Legal scholars and advocates predicted there would be lawsuits after Lujan Grisham announced the suspension Friday. She said it would last at least 30 days in her state’s largest city and surrounding Bernalillo County. Police and licensed security guards are exempt. Law professors say the Democratic governor's order is certain to raise Second Amendment questions. They also note the U.S. Supreme Court last year expanded the right of law-abiding Americans to carry guns in public for self-defense.
Families in Gaza have waited years to move into new homes. Political infighting is keeping them out
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A sprawling housing project in the Gaza Strip is meant to bring relief to hundreds of families who have lost their homes in fighting with Israel. But just weeks before the Egyptian-funded buildings are expected to be complete, the longstanding rivalry between Gaza's Hamas rulers and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority is preventing people from moving in. As both sides seek to gain influence over the project, there is no word on who qualifies for the homes or how they will be distributed.
Trump stops at a fraternity house on his way to Iowa-Iowa State football game, outdrawing his rivals
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump stopped at a fraternity house before heading to watch the Iowa-Iowa State football game. His visit to Iowa on Saturday underscored how he remains far apart from his rivals. His campaign tightly choreographed his afternoon, which began with him greeting hundreds of college students. He flipped hamburgers and tossed footballs into the crowd. Then he took a motorcade to the stadium and watched the game from a major fundraiser's private suite. Trump again skipped the closer interactions with voters that are a cherished Iowa political tradition. He hasn’t paid a price so far. Trump is far ahead in Iowa and nationally.
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes
The motivations of a shooter who recently targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism. Experts say most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black. That has been the case every year since hate crime tracking began. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago. Anti-hate advocates nationwide also are calling for better measures to counter the longstanding epidemic of hate violence against Black Americans.
Afghanistan is the fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, UN drug agency says
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan is now the world's fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine. That's according to a report published Sunday from the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime. Afghanistan is a major opium producer and heroin source even though the Taliban announced a crackdown on poppy crops after their takeover in 2021. The report says meth seizures in Afghanistan have shot up, suggesting increased production. A spokesperson for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said there's a four-year plan to end all narcotic activity, including meth. But that could be difficult as meth in Afghanistan is mostly made from legally available substances or extracted from the ephedra plant, which grows in the wild.
Vatican holds unprecedented beatification of Polish family of 9 killed for hiding Jews
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In an unprecedented move, the Vatican is beatifying a Polish family of nine — parents and their small children — who were all executed for having sheltered Jews during World War II. Last year Pope Francis declared the Ulma family, including the child that Wiktoria Ulma was pregnant with, martyrs for the Catholic faith, and paved the way for the beatification Mass taking place Sunday in the village of Markowa. The Ulmas were killed there in 1944, together with the eight Jews they were hiding at home. The Catholic Church faced a dilemma because the unborn child had not been baptized. The Vatican’s saint-making office issued a clarification last week saying the child received “baptism by blood” and can be beatified.
