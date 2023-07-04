Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 4 before he is arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing four people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. The shootings took place over several city blocks, and dozens of spent shell casings were found. No connection was immediately known between the victims and the shooter. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Monday night that the gunman had an “AR-type” rifle, multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner. The violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. That's the highest on record.
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow as Kyiv's counteroffensive grinds on
The Russian military says it has fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city's airports. Ukrainian authorities didn’t claim responsibility for the raid. Tuesday's attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades. The Russian Defense Ministry said in the new incident four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and one was jammed and forced down. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who's being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. But that is only one version of a “patriot.” Today the word and its variants have morphed beyond the original meaning. It has become infused in political rhetoric and school curriculums, with varying definitions, while being appropriated by white nationalist groups. Trying to define what a patriot is often depends on who is being asked.
A year of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians just escalated. Is this an uprising?
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s latest large-scale military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank had undeniable similarities with the second Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. But the current fighting also has key differences from those intense years of violence. It’s more limited in scope, with Israeli military operations focused on several strongholds of Palestinian militants. It’s also a symptom of a conflict with no foreseeable end. The Palestinian leadership is weakened, and the Israeli government has been accelerating the expansion of settlements that have eroded any chance of Palestinian statehood.
Viola Ford Fletcher, oldest living Tulsa Race Massacre victim, publishes memoir
NEW YORK (AP) — In the last couple of years, Viola Ford Fletcher has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre that destroyed Tulsa, Oklahoma’s original “Black Wall Street” when she was a child in 1921. Now, at age 109, Fletcher is releasing a memoir about the life she lived in the shadow of the massacre, after a white mob laid waste to the once-thriving Black enclave known as Greenwood. “Don't Let Them Bury My Story” is published Tuesday and becomes widely available for purchase on Aug. 15. It's a call to action for readers to pursue truth, justice and reconciliation no matter how long it takes.
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting with community walk reclaiming parade route
Highland Park, Ill. (AP) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. A 10 a.m. Remembrance Ceremony at City Hall is set to include remarks from Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering, a musical performance and a moment of silence at 10:14 a.m. to mark the exact time police say the first shot was fired. Then, attendees may walk the parade route.
Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who now live in the West 'will be pursued for life'
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses. John Lee dismissed criticism that the move was a dangerous precedent and said the only alternative for the eight “is to surrender.” Former lawmakers Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok are among the eight wanted for arrest. They are all accused of breaching the National Security Law enacted in 2020 as part of a crackdown on dissent. The U.S. and British governments took issue with the extraterritorial application of the security law. But Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong warned “foreign interference forces” to stop shielding “criminals.”
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.
Maternal deaths in the US more than doubled over two decades. Black mothers died at the highest rate
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions. Black mothers died at the nation’s highest rates. American Indian and Native Alaskan mothers saw the biggest increases in deaths. And there was high maternal mortality in the Midwest, some northern Mountain states and the Southeast. The new study is a state-by-state analysis of maternal deaths from 1999 to 2019 across five racial ethnic groups.
UN nuclear chief is visiting Japan to give a final report on release of treated radioactive water
TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is meeting with Japanese government leaders on his visit before treated radioactive wastewater is released into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan hopes the visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will give credibility to the contentious plan. Grossi says IAEA's final report on the water release sums up the agency's work over the past two years assessing how the water discharge plan meets international standards. He'll give the report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Tuesday. The plant operator is expected to get a permit for releasing the water in the coming days, though when it will start doing so is undecided.
