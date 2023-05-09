Putin tells Red Square parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia — a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin portrays as being a proxy conflict with the West. Earlier Tuesday, Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine, hours before the start of the annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The Kremlin’s forces launched 25 missiles overnight into Tuesday, in a wave of attacks across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force said air defense had successfully destroyed 23 of them.
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what's on the table
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before President Joe Biden and congressional leaders can even try to avert an unprecedented U.S. government default, their initial challenge on Tuesday will be to agree on what exactly they’re talking about as they hold their first substantive meeting in months. With the government at risk of being unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1, Republicans are hoping to negotiate sweeping cuts to federal spending in exchange for allowing new borrowing to avoid default. Biden, on the other hand, is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations. Expectations for a breakthrough are low.
Prize-winning AP team served as world's eyes in Mariupol
NEW YORK (AP) — Instincts about the strategic significance of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol led a team of Associated Press journalists there just as Russians were about to lay siege. It proved to be a fateful decision. For nearly three weeks last year, they were the only reporters on the scene and were able to document civilian suffering and debunk Russian disinformation. On Monday, Pulitzer Prize judges cited their work in giving The Associated Press the prestigious award for public service. Mariupol officials have credited the team for pressuring the Russians to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians, saving thousands of lives.
How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House considers its policies for handling Ukrainians who were coming to the U.S.-Mexico border to be so effective that a similar model has become the centerpiece of a broader border policy rolling out in earnest this week. The new procedures are being put in place as pandemic-related restrictions end that have allowed U.S. officials to quickly turn away migrants. The results are sure to be a test for President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection as the border shifts back into the political spotlight and Republicans seek to portray him as soft on security.
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march in Texas faces up to life in prison when his sentencing hearing begins Tuesday. Daniel Perry was convicted in April in the 2020 killing of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying a rifle in the downtown Austin march. Perry was working as a ride-share driver and has said he acted in self-defense. Witnesses testified they didn't see Foster raise his weapon. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has already pushed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend he pardon Perry.
Killing of alleged collaborator exposes Palestinian tensions
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The killing of 23-year-old Palestinian Zuhair al-Ghaleeth in West Bank city of Nablus on April 8 marked the first slaying of a suspected Israeli intelligence collaborator in nearly two decades. The case has riveted the Palestinian public, stoked fears of further vigilante-style violence and laid bare the weakness of the Palestinian Authority. In highlighting the plight of Palestinian collaborators — preyed on by both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — the death of al-Ghaleeth has also illustrated some of the strains that a recent surge in violence with Israel is beginning to exert within Palestinian communities.
Jury to start deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial over advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store. The judge will read instructions to the nine-person jury for about an hour Tuesday before jurors begin discussing the civil claims of battery and defamation. If they believe Carroll, jurors can award compensatory and punitive damages. Trump has insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or knew her. He didn't attend the trial. Carroll’s attorney urged jurors to believe her client.
Texas shooter's 'RWDS' patch linked to far-right extremists
The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS," short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It's a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.
As key votes loom, Turkish parties vow to send migrants home
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Syrians fleeing their country's civil war were once welcomed in Turkey out of compassion, making the country home to the world’s largest refugee community. But as their numbers grew — and as Turkey began to grapple with a battered economy, including skyrocketing food and housing prices — so did calls for their return. The repatriation of Syrians and other migrants has become a top theme in Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections when the country will decide whether to give incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a new mandate to rule or bring an opposition candidate to power. But following through on promises to repatriate Syrians may be easier said than done for the eventual winner.
In dog show world, details obvious and subtle rule the day
NEW YORK (AP) — Doe-eyed dachshunds, push-faced French bulldogs and other nonsporting breeds circle the hallowed rings at one of the world’s biggest dog shows. A Bracco Italiano receives a jowl massage. Spaniels get blow-dried. At the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, held for the first time on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City's Queens borough, judges are selecting the best breeds to go on to compete in Best In Show. Started nearly 150 years ago, Westminster brings the rarefied world of purebred breeding to viewers around the world for three days each spring. It's a beloved, if idiosyncratic, subculture.
