'I can taste the air': Canadian wildfire smoke spreads hazardous haze at home and in the US
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It's delaying some flights Wednesday, sending school recesses indoors, forcing the cancelation of events and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution has extended into central New York, with massive tongues of unhealthy air extending as far as North Carolina and Indiana. It's affecting millions of people.
After years of threats, a feud ends with a Black mom dead and her white neighbor arrested
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence has opened his presidential bid with an unusually forceful denunciation of former President Donald Trump over Jan. 6, Trump's temperament and abortion. Pence told an audience in a Des Moines, Iowa, suburb on Wednesday, “Anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president again.” And he accused Trump of abandoning conservative principles, particularly on abortion. Pence is the first vice president in modern history to challenge his former running mate. Trump leads the GOP 2024 presidential field in early polls.
Gunman who opened fire after Virginia high school graduation targeted graduate, Richmond police say
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a gunman who opened fire minutes after a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, targeted an 18-year-old graduate he had a long-running dispute with. Eighteen-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, Lorenzo Smith, were both killed Tuesday in the shooting. The gunfire sent hundreds fleeing in panic outside the state capital’s city-owned Altria Theater after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. Five other people were wounded. Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Amari Pollard, knew Jackson. He said the two had been embroiled in a dispute for more than a year. Edwards said the nature of the dispute is still being investigated.
Lionel Messi picks MLS's Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
Many Americans will be marking Juneteenth this month. It's the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday. There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah, designer clothing as Thomas delays filing disclosure
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has disclosed that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The details of gifts given to Jackson were among the reports provided by most members of the court in their annual filings. They were released Wednesday. Reports were not available from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who received extensions of up to 90 days, the federal judiciary said. Thomas’ receipt of undisclosed gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow has prompted calls for ethics reform on the nation’s highest court. It was not clear why either man needed more time.
CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht was ousted as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
Why Republicans are clashing with the FBI over a confidential Biden document
WASHINGTON (AP) — The years-long feud between congressional Republicans and the FBI is reaching a new level of rancor. Lawmakers are preparing a resolution to hold FBI director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer has scheduled a vote on the contempt resolution for Thursday. He says the FBI has failed to comply with a lawful subpoena for an FBI record that documents an unverified tip about President Joe Biden. If the full House approves the resolution and holds Wray in contempt, it would be up to the Justice Department to decide whether to prosecute. The FBI says the contempt vote is “unwarranted.”
Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show with Bob and David” has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. Court records show that Jay Johnston was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on charges including civil disorder, a felony. The FBI says video footage captured Johnston pushing against police and wielding a stolen police shield during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnston was the voice of the character Jimmy Pesto on Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers.” His credits also include parts on “Arrested Development” and “Anchorman."
