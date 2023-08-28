Trump trial set for March 4, 2024, in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's Monday decision denies a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election. The decision also sets the trial later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team. The trial would come the day before Super Tuesday. The Republican ex-president was charged in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city's racist past and the struggle to move on
By some measures, Jacksonville, Florida, was making strides to emerge from its racist past. Then three Black people were fatally shot by a young, white man as the city prepared for an annual commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday. A mob of white people descended on the city’s downtown 63 years ago and used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators who were protesting segregation at a lunch counter. Some longtime residents say racism has once again become normalized. They say the deadly shooting over the weekend may be another example.
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected landfall
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Idalia will hit the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members. On Monday, Idalia was still thrashing Cuba with heavy rains, especially the westernmost part of the island, which was also seriously affected by Ian. Some residents were evacuated as officials monitored the Cuyaguateje river for possible flooding.
Florida prays Idalia won't join long list of destructive storms with names starting with “I.”
Floridians pray that when Idalia hits the Gulf Coast it won’t join the long list of destructive Atlantic Ocean storms whose names started with “I.” Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive. After “I” storms, 10 names that begin with “F” have been retired. Why? Hurricane season often reaches its peak around the time that the pre-determined alphabetical storm-name list gets to the “I.”
Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans asked to describe the Democrat in the White House and the Republican best positioned to face him in next year’s election say President Joe Biden is “old” and “confused” and say former President Donald Trump is “corrupt” and “dishonest.” Unflattering portraits of Biden and Trump emerge clearly in an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which asked an open-ended question about what comes to mind when people think of them. For Biden, the largest share of U.S. adults mention his age of 80. Trump has been indicted in four cases and elicits words such as "crooked" and “liar."
The Ukraine war, propaganda-style, is coming to Russian movie screens. Will people watch?
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Russian authorities have announced an endeavor to boost production of movies glorifying Moscow’s actions in Ukraine this year. One feature film along those lines — “The Witness” — hit theaters on Aug. 17, and at least two more are in the works. But it’s a big question whether such films will attract the viewers. Similar movies in the past have been a box-office disaster. Plus, sociologists say the public interest in following the war has waned, and people these days mainly strive to escape from the gloom and doom of the news from Ukraine.
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged Sunday night its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power preemptively. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours when the second blaze started. A Maui County attorney says it's the utility's fault because their power lines caused the initial fire.
Biden will observe 9/11 in Alaska instead of the traditional NYC, Virginia or Pennsylvania events
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will observe next month's 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil at an Alaska military base with service members and their families. Biden will stop in Alaska on his way back to Washington after he attends a summit in New Delhi with other world leaders and visits Vietnam on Sept. 10. Vice President Harris will participate in the New York City observance and first lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the Pentagon. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.
Pope says 'backward' U.S. conservatives have replaced faith with ideology
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the “backwardness” of some conservatives in the U.S. Catholic Church. He says they have replaced faith with ideology and that a correct understanding of Catholic doctrine allows for change over time. Francis made the comments in a private meeting with Portuguese Jesuits during a visit to Lisbon on Aug. 5. The Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica published a transcript of the encounter Monday. During the meeting, a Portuguese Jesuit told Francis that he had suffered during a recent sabbatical year in the United States because he came across many Catholics who criticized Francis. The pope acknowledged his point, saying there was “a very strong, organized reactionary attitude” in the U.S. church.
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama's tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died. The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin. He was 49 and had pancreatic cancer. He was thrust into the spotlight after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign. He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when his comments made the rounds on cable news and Republican John McCain mentioned him in a debate. He made a 2012 bid for Congress in Ohio but lost to a Democrat.
