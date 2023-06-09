Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump improperly stored in his Florida estate sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities, repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and classified map. That's according to a sweeping felony indictment that paints a damning portrait of Trump's treatment of national security information. The first federal case against a former president cuts to the heart of any president’s responsibility to safeguard the government’s most valuable secrets. Prosecutors say the documents he stowed, refused to return and in some cases showed to visitors risked jeopardizing not only relations with foreign nations but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. Johnson quit on Friday after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules. Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out — and hinted that he might try to return. He said “it is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now.” Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.
France hails 'hero with a backpack' who intervened in knife attack on very young children
LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. The man's father told The Associated Press that he believes his son prevented even worse bloodshed by grappling with the assailant. The man himself says he acted by instinct and that others also intervened. France’s president said news from the hospitals treating victims was reassuring. The children are between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old. Investigators continued to work Friday to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody after Thursday's still unexplained attack in and around a playground in the Alpine city of Annecy.
Rep. Santos says he's protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos says he's just trying to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges. His lawyer on Friday asked a federal judge on Long Island to overrule a magistrate judge who had ordered the release of the identities of individuals who signed his $500,000 bond. Attorney Joseph Murray said Santos would agree to the disclosure that there is a “family” relationship between the Republican congressman and those who signed his bond. News outlets have requested that the names be revealed.
Putin asserts Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, while drones strike within Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainian troops have started their long-expected counteroffensive. His comments Friday that Kiev's forces suffered significant losses came just hours after a string of drone strikes inside Russian territory. Such strikes have been exposing vulnerabilities in Russia's air defenses. Kyiv has played down talk of a counteroffensive, reasoning that the less said about its military moves the better. But a frontline push by Ukrainian forces appears to be the early stages of a counteroffensive. The war entered a perilous new phase this week with the breach of a dam along the front in southern Ukraine. Floodwaters have forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee.
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida professor known as “Dr. Deep” has resurfaced after spending a record 100 days living underwater. Dr. Joseph Dituri raised his face to the sun Friday for the first time since March 1. That's when he started living in an underwater lodge for scuba divers at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo. His stay set a new record for living underwater without depressurization, shattering the previous mark of 73 days. Dituri says his interest was never about entering the record books but rather expanding knowledge about how the body responds to extended exposure to extreme pressure and isolation. The University of South Florida educator hopes to present findings from his experiment at a conference this fall.
A little white pill, Captagon, gives Syria's Assad a strong tool in winning over Arab states
BEIRUT (AP) — Western governments have been frustrated by the red carpet treatment Arab countries have been giving Syria’s president, fearing their reconciliation with the pariah state will undermine efforts to push a solution to its long-running civil war. But while Syria peace efforts are on their agenda, Gulf Arab nations and Jordan have a different priority — stopping the flood from Syria of the highly addictive drug Captagon to their populations. That has made the tiny white amphetamine pill a strong tool in the hands of Syrian President Bashar Assad. By making even limited gestures to Arab countries against the drug, he may gain reconstruction money from them, further integration in the region and even pressure for an end to Western sanctions.
Why Turkey's currency is crashing after Erdogan got reelected
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed an internationally respected former banker as finance and treasury minister after winning reelection. The appointment is a sign that the longtime Turkish leader whose unconventional economic policies have been blamed for a cost-of-living crisis might change. But lingering uncertainty over Erdogan’s economic direction and an apparent move to loosen government controls over foreign currency exchanges have led the Turkish lira to plunge to record lows against the U.S. dollar this week. It's raised fears of even higher prices for people already struggling to afford basics like food and housing amid high inflation and even more financial uncertainty.
Man who told jurors he had 'fun' at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who testified he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building. The prison sentence Markus Maly received Friday is significantly lower than the punishment prosecutors sought for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Justice Department had recommended a prison sentence of almost 16 years for Maly, a flooring installer. A prosecutor described the 49-year-old Maly as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record. But the judge who sentenced Maly noted most of his crimes date back to his 20s.
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from an LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their Pride Weekend. Bass apologized before a May 30 game after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community.
