Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of ecological disaster
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, sending water gushing from the breached facility and threatening possible massive flooding and what officials called an “ecological disaster.” Ukrainian authorities ordered hundreds of thousands of residents downriver to evacuate. Russian officials countered that the Kakhovka dam was damaged by Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. Ukrainian authorities have previously warned that the failure of the Kakhovka dam could unleash 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas downriver.
Virginia plane crash investigators ask when pilot became unresponsive and why aircraft flew its path
WASHINGTON (AP) — The pilot of the business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, the fighter jet pilots reported, according to three US officials briefed on the matter. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Authorities say four people were killed in the crash in a remote part of Virginia Sunday. The identities of the four people weren’t immediately released. Federal investigators say it will take a few days to solve the mystery of why the plane veered off course and slammed into a mountain.
A boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees vanished. A frantic phone call helped untangle the mystery.
TEKNAF, Bangladesh (AP) — On December 1, a boat carrying 180 Rohingya refugees set out from Bangladesh, bound for Indonesia. On board were babies, pregnant women and frightened children fleeing surging violence in Bangladesh's refugee camps. One week later, the boat vanished. The Associated Press has reconstructed the passengers' journey based on dozens of interviews, videos and audio recordings of calls from the boat. Those aboard the doomed vessel were among at least 348 Rohingya who died or went missing while attempting to cross the Bay of Bengal or Andaman Sea last year. That's the highest death toll since 2014. Yet the United Nations’ refugee agency says its repeated pleas to maritime authorities to rescue some of these distressed boats in recent months have been ignored.
Normandy marks D-Day's 79th anniversary, honors WWII veterans
ON OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. Many reenactors came at dawn Tuesday on Omaha Beach to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. A ceremony was to be held at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, which is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. An international ceremony is scheduled to take place later at the nearby British Normandy Memorial in the presence of officials from the nine main Allied nations.
Soccer players demand change for rampant online racist abuse, turn to AI for protection
LONDON (AP) — Online racist abuse of soccer players is prolific on social media platforms. It's the latest form of racism blighting the world's most popular sport. It's technology-fueled, visual, permanently intrusive, 24/7 and a haunting reminder of the 1980s-style monkey chants and banana throwing. Players and teams targeted by abuse are coming up with ways to raise awareness and reduce their exposure to offensive users. It includes using companies who configure AI software to act as a filter to stop discriminatory comments from being seen. Some are choosing alternative platforms to promote not just themselves but more ethical behavior online. There's also legislation in the works in the European Union and Britain to force big tech companies to act tougher on racism.
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry is due at a London court to testify against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faces cross-examination by the company’s lawyer when he enters the witness box at the High Court in London. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating whether Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was behind a flight that picked up asylum-seekers on the Texas border and flew them — apparently without their knowledge — to California’s capital, even as faith-based groups scrambled to find housing and food for them. California Attorney General Rob Bonta says about 20 adults, mainly from Venezuela, were flown by private jet to Sacramento on Monday. Sixteen other migrants arrived Friday. They are the latest apparent instances of a Republican-led state transporting migrants to one controlled by Democrats. DeSantis and other Florida officials haven't confirmed their involvement but last year they flew 49 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts from a Texas shelter.
A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small' for T-shirts. Now the Supreme Court will hear the case.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall, one of two disputes on the court’s upcoming agenda that involve Trump or one of his businesses. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing trademark registration violated free speech rights.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie set to launch 2024 presidential bid at New Hampshire town hall
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his campaign for the White House at a town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. He's cast himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump. The presidential bid will be the second for Christie, who lost to Trump in 2016 and went on to become a close on-and-off adviser before breaking with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie faces an uphill battle in a party that remains deeply loyal to Trump.
'Jerry Maguire' star Cuba Gooding Jr. faces start of civil trial in rape case
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. faces the start of a civil trial on accusations that he raped a woman in a New York City hotel a decade ago. The trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Tuesday morning. The woman says Gooding lured her into a hotel room by saying he had to change his clothing and then attacked her. Gooding maintains through his lawyers that it was consensual sex. The accuser is seeking $6 million in damages. Authorities have said at least 30 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against Gooding, accusing him of groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.
