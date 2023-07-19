Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump faces increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head. The target letter sent to Trump by special counsel Jack Smith suggests Trump may soon be indicted on new federal charges, adding to the remarkable situation of a former president up against possible prison time while vying to reclaim the White House as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination. Trump has denied wrongdoing in all the cases and dismissed the prosecutions as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign.
Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead
PHOENIX (AP) — The onslaught of searing temperatures and rising floodwaters is continuing to strike parts of the United States. The National Weather Service says Phoenix, Arizona, broke an all-time record for a warm low temperature at 97 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday morning. The previous record was 96 degrees in 2003. Meanwhile, weather forecasters described a “life-threatening situation” in Kentucky after waves of thunderstorms triggered flash floods. Crews pulled people from homes and vehicles in the communities of Mayfield and Wingo early Wednesday. No injuries have been reported. But more rain is forecast for the region including states around Kentucky near the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi and rivers.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is staying silent about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas’ heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers say heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon. Pvt. Travis King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, a day after he was supposed to go back to a base in the U.S. He was released from a South Korean prison this month after serving time for assault and was scheduled to return to Fort Bliss, Texas.
Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. Louis Milione’s four years of consulting for Big Pharma preceded his 2021 return to the DEA to serve as Administrator Anne Milgram’s top deputy, renewing concerns about the revolving door between government and industry and its potential impact on the DEA’s mission to police drug companies blamed for thousands of American overdose deaths.
IRS whistleblowers airing claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are raising unsubstantiated allegations against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances. GOP lawmakers have summoned IRS whistleblowers to testify publicly for the first time about claims the Justice Department improperly interfered with a tax investigation into Biden’s son Hunter. Lawmakers are hearing from the two IRS agents assigned to Hunter Biden case. Greg Shapley is a supervisory special agent managing large cases for the IRS. The second agent, whose name was withheld in closed-door interview transcripts released earlier by Republicans and who was referred to by the committee as “whistleblower X,” was disclosed at a hearing Wednesday as Joe Ziegler, an IRS agent since 2010. The Justice Department has denied the whistleblowers’ allegations.
Stanford University president announces resignation over concerns about his research
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he will resign following concerns about the integrity of his research. He says in a letter to staff and students Wednesday that he will step down Aug. 31. It comes after the board of trustees launched a review in December following allegations of misconduct around papers he co-authored. He says he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented.” But he says he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections regarding his work. Tessier-Lavigne says he’s stepping down because he expects continued debate about his ability to lead the university.
Cracks are emerging in Israel's military. Reservists threaten not to serve if government plan passes
JERUSALEM (AP) — Cracks are emerging in Israel’s military. The Middle East’s best equipped and most powerful force is under one of the worst assaults it has encountered — from within its own ranks. A contentious government plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary has cleaved deep rifts within Israeli society. Those rifts have infiltrated military, where reservists in key units have pledged not to show up for duty if the legislative changes are pushed through. Most of these pledges have remained threats. But this week, 160 critical air force personnel announced they will stop their service. This is raising concerns about the military’s readiness at a time of heightened violence and tensions on several fronts.
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won't seek reelection in 2024
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, says he will not seek reelection in 2024. The 48-year-old Sununu, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email Wednesday that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. He did not say what his immediate plans were and did not endorse a successor. Shortly after his announcement, Chuck Morse, a former Republican president of the New Hampshire Senate who made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate, announced his campaign governor. Two Democrats, Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, have also announced their candidacies.
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes his review. “Oppenheimer,” a feverish three-hour immersion in the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer, is poised between the shock and aftershock of the terrible revelation, as one character calls it, of a divine power. There are times in Nolan’s latest opus that flames fill the frame and visions of the cosmos and subatomic particles flitter across the screen – montages of Oppenheimer’s own churning visions. But for all the immensity of “Oppenheimer,” this is Nolan’s most human-scaled film — and one of his greatest achievements.
Movie Review: She’s Perfect Barbie. He’s Scene-Stealing Ken. Their life in plastic looks fantastic
She's been Astronaut Barbie, Teacher Barbie, Doctor Barbie, President Barbie. And now after 64 years, we have live-action Movie Star Barbie. Writer-director Greta Gerwig serves up a clever, brash, idea-packed and especially eye-poppingly lovely visual take on Barbie's story, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, anchored by a flawless Margot Robbie and a scenery-chewing Ryan Gosling as Ken. Gerwig's neatest trick is how her film simultaneously and smoothly both mocks and admires its source material. Noveck says Gerwig deftly threads that needle, even if the film sags in its second half under the weight of its many ideas. Opens in theaters Friday.
