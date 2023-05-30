Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is in custody at the Texas prison where she will spend the next 11 years serving her sentence for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. Holmes entered the minimum-security, federal women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday. The arrival comes more than a year after a jury convicted Holmes on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022. She was sentenced to prison time in November.
Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to prevent US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from conservatives, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is hunting votes from fellow Republicans for the debt ceiling deal. The Republican speaker urged GOP skeptics Tuesday to look at “the victories” in the package he negotiated with President Joe Biden. The White House and congressional leaders are working to ensure passage, in time to lift the nation’s borrowing limit and prevent a U.S. default. Hard-right conservatives are criticizing the deal, while liberals decry new work requirements for older Americans in the food aid program. A key test was coming Tuesday when the House Rules Committee was to consider the package. The full House is expected to vote Wednesday. Officials say the U.S. risks default June 5.
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
Scientists and tech industry leaders, including executives at Microsoft and Google, have issued a new warning about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind. The statement posted online Tuesday says that “mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war." Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, are among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement. Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
A Pennsylvania restaurant owner who screamed death threats directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison. The judge who sentenced 55-year-old Pauline Bauer on Tuesday convicted her of riot-related charges in January after hearing trial testimony without a jury. Bauer was near Pelosi’s office suite on Jan. 6, 2021, when she yelled at police officers to bring out the California Democrat so the mob could hang her. Prosecutors say she forced her way into the Capitol and accosted officers who were trying to secure the Rotunda, shoving one of them.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, The Carter Center says
ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, her family announced Tuesday. Carter, now 95, remains at home with former President Jimmy Carter, who has been at home receiving hospice care. The Carter family said in a statement sent by couple's global humanitarian organization that Rosalynn Carter “continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.” Married nearly 77 years, the Carters are the longest-married first couple in U.S. history. The Carter Center statement said Rosalynn Carter has spent her long public life advocating for individuals and families affected by mental illness and for those in caregiving relationships with loved ones.
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Federal health officials say people who worked with food while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of food poisoning outbreaks from restaurants with a known cause between 2017 and 2019. Norovirus and salmonella were the most common causes of 800 outbreaks tied to 875 restaurants reported by about 25 state and local health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 48 million people a year in the U.S. are sickened by foodborne illness.
New Mexico man charged in cold case: 'I needed to confess'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who called 911 to confess to the 2008 killing of his former landlord has been arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder. Tony Peralta made his appearance before a state district judge Tuesday. A 911 recording and nearly an hour of officer body camera footage obtained by The Associated Press shows Peralta repeatedly telling officers that he wanted to confess to the killing of 69-year-old William Blodgett because he no longer wanted to live with the guilt. Breaking down at one point, he told a detective that Blodgett had been good to him and that he was high on methamphetamine when he killed him.
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police say the three ran from the scene during Monday night's chaos along the city's popular beachfront. Two people who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting have been arrested on firearms charges. Police say five handguns have been recovered, including two that were stolen. Police and witnesses say the shooting began after two groups started fighting. Some in the groups drew weapons and fired, with some of the shots hitting bystanders. There was already a heavy police presence because of the crowds. Hollywood is between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
LGBTQ+ activists call for new strategies to promote equality after Target backlash
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new ways to mobilize against threats to their long fight for equality. This comes after Target announced last week that it removed some products and relocated its Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South after protestors confronted workers in stores. Activists have said new campaigns are needed to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. Target is the latest company to face backlash over its support for the community. Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures around the country this year and at least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
Notre Dame's fire-ravaged roof rebuilt using medieval techniques
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-PLAINE, France (AP) — Carpenters building a new timber frame for the fire-ravaged roof of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral are using the same tools and techniques as their medieval predecessors. For them, working with hand axes to fashion oak beams has been like stepping back in time. It has given them a new appreciation of their predecessors’ handiwork that was architecturally revolutionary back in the 13th century. The roof reconstruction hit an important milestone in May, when parts of the new frame were assembled and erected at a workshop in the Loire Valley, in western France. Unlike in medieval times, the frame will be trucked to Paris and lifted by mechanical crane into position atop the cathedral.
