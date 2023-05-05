Russia's Wagner boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military contractor is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia’s military command Friday of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a notorious millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Wagner had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9. That day is a major Russian holiday marking the defeat of the Nazi Germany in World War II. But Prigozhin said his force hasn’t received enough artillery ammunition supplies from the Russian military since Monday. Known for his bluster, Prigozhin has previously made unverifiable claims and made threats he hasn’t carried out.
Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities say a gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages. Thursday's attack shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday’s shooting an attack on the whole nation. He said the person arrested wore a T-shirt with a pro-Nazi slogan on it. It came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.
Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment
NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
Justice Clarence Thomas let GOP donor pay child's tuition
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican donor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Thomas didn't disclose the payments. That confirmation of a published report comes from a lawyer who's represented Thomas and his wife, Virginia. The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow’s generosity to Thomas and his family. And it's raising more questions about Thomas’ ethics and disclosure requirements in general. The payments, along with the earlier examples of Crow’s financial ties to Thomas, were first reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.
Hard to read? Oregon GOP boycott comes down to reading level
Republicans blocking bills about abortion, gun control and gender-affirming healthcare in Oregon this week are basing their boycott on an obscure, 44-year-old state law that requires bill summaries to be written at the reading level of an 8th- or 9th-grader. The 1979 state law requires a score of at least 60 on something called the Flesch readability test. Dr. Rudolf Flesch, a Vienna-born psychologist, developed the test in the 1940s and lawmakers nationwide later used it to make insurance policies easier to read. Oregon did the same for legislation, but most bills have a college-level reading score, regardless of party.
Jury finds Ed Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye classic
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran's hit song “Thinking Out Loud” didn't copy key components of Marvin Gaye's classic tune “Let's Get It On.” The verdict Thursday came after a two-week trial that featured Sheeran singing and playing guitar on the witness stand. Outside the courthouse, the singer told reporters he won't be a “piggy bank” for those who sue musicians. Sheeran was sued by the heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, who created the 1973 soul classic with Gaye. After the verdict, Sheeran hugged Kathryn Townsend Griffin, Townsend's daughter, and she said they can now be friends.
Trump is accused in court of rape. Will it matter in 2024?
Accounts of rape and assault shared by women at a civil trial against Donald Trump mark the first time that any of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former president have been heard in a court of law. Trump has repeatedly and vehemently denied the allegations. He opted not to appear in court during the trial to rebut E. Jean Carroll's accusation that he raped her decades ago. Instead he flew overseas. As Trump campaigns for a 2024 presidential bid, the Carroll case provides another test of Trump’s ability to survive scandals that would sink others.
Former California college student arrested in 3 stabbings
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel says Carlos Dominguez was taken into custody after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park. Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack. He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing. Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dominguez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for a May 5 commemoration that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, mariachi competitions and whirling baile folklórico dancers in shiny ribbons and ruffled dresses. But for Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime.
Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.
