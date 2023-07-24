Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier that the state placed on the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the U.S. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a court to force Texas to remove a line of bright orange, wrecking ball-sized buoys that the Biden administration says raises humanitarian and environmental concerns. The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas’ border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter that defended Texas’ right to install the barrier. He accused the president of putting migrants at risk by not doing more to deter them from making the journey to the U.S.
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy's sight. Similar treatments could help millions
MIAMI (AP) — Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases. Antonio was born with a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over his body and in his eyes. But his skin improved when he joined a clinical trial to test the world’s first topical gene therapy. His doctor wondered if it could be adapted for his eyes. Drugmaker Krystal Biotech made a new version.
An Arizona woman died after her power was cut over a $51 debt. That forced utilities to change
PHOENIX (AP) — The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who had a $51 debt. The Arizona agency that oversees regulated utilities now bans power companies from cutting off power for failure to pay during Arizona's hottest months. They include Arizona Public Services, which cut off Pullman's power. Gov. Katie Hobbs has demanded that Arizona’s power companies spell out in writing their plans during the current hot spell for disconnections of service, how they will handle possible grid outages, and how they will react in the event of an emergency outage.
Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
Why is Israel's judicial overhaul so divisive?
JERUSALEM (AP) — For seven months, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judiciary and weaken the Supreme Court. Netanyahu’s allies say the overhaul will rein in the power of unelected judges. But protesters say the overhaul amounts to regime change, pushing Israel toward autocracy. The protests have blocked major highways and thronged Israel's main airport and train stations. On Monday, parliament passed a key part of the plan. That could mean the protests gain steam in the coming weeks.
Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn't about that
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering. State Issue 1 is the sole question on the ballot. It calls for raising the threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. Republicans behind the plan say it had nothing to do with thwarting an abortion rights question this fall. However, early summer campaign messaging on social media and in churches urges a yes vote “to protect life.”
Ohio investigates why a police dog was deployed on a surrendering truck driver
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An investigation has been launched into why an Ohio officer allowed his police dog to attack a truck driver who was surrendering with his hands raised, despite State Highway Patrol troopers urging the officer to hold the dog back. The lengthy pursuit on July 4 and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities say the chase began when officers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mud flap and wouldn't stop for an inspection. Jadarrius Rose, who is Black, eventually got out of his truck and on his knees with his hands raised in the air. But the dog was deployed a short time later and attacked him.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
In 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new
NEW YORK (AP) — In the massive movie weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there were many winners. But one of the most important triumphs in the moviegoing monsoon of “Barbenheimer” was originality. Here are two movies that are neither sequels nor reboots pushing the box office to highs not seen in years. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” became a meme because of their worlds-apart differences, but they are each indelibly the work of those filmmakers. Hollywood’s biggest zeitgeist in years was propelled by a pair of movies without a roman numeral, a Jedi or a superhero in sight. At the same time, some of the most dependable franchises in movies, from Marvel to “Fast and the Furious,” are no longer leading the pack.
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track and carries throughout is lifted directly from David Bowie’s 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel.” Bowie is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon’s few forays into country music. Bowie has a reputation for disliking country music, but an expert and Young himself say that's not the full story. That begins with the sale of Bowie's catalog last year.
