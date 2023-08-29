Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. Authorities are warning residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding. Idalia was churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm, but it was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph. The most likely location for landfall is in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle bends into the peninsula.
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is touting his administration's efforts to lower medical costs. Officials on Tuesday announced the first 10 drugs that would be targeted for Medicare price negotiations. The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are on the list. Biden says “we’re going to keep standing up to Big Pharma and we’re not going to back down.” The Democratic president’s move faces litigation from drugmakers and criticism from Republican lawmakers. A pharmaceutical lobbying group says the list stems from “a rushed process focused on short-term political gain rather than what is best for patients.”
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian Jones said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 18 defendants charged alongside former President Donald Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, include more than a half-dozen lawyers. Several of them have signaled that they were merely doing their jobs as attorneys when they maneuvered on Trump’s behalf to undo the results of that election. But while attorneys do have wide berth to advance untested or unconventional positions, experts say a “lawyers being lawyers” defense will be challenging to pull off to the extent prosecutors can directly link the indicted lawyers to criminal schemes alleged in the indictment.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends 2024 GOP presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is ending his bid for the presidency, dropping out of the 2024 race after failing to qualify for the first Republican debate. The two-term mayor on Tuesday became the first candidate to drop out of the crowded GOP field. Suarez launched his campaign just over two months ago as one of the last competitors to join a primary race that has so far been dominated by former President Donald Trump. The 45-year-old Suarez was vying to become the first sitting mayor and first Latino elected president. Earlier this year, Trump’s former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway floated Suarez as a possible vice presidential pick.
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is buried in private, ending his tumultuous journey
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A private burial has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending a tumultuous journey from St. Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader. He was killed last week in a suspicious plane crash two months after leading a brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin. His spokespeople said a private funeral was held for the 62-year-old and directed “those who wish to bid their farewell” to go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin had said Putin would not attend the ceremony. Images from the cemetery showed a wooden cross over a flower-covered grave and two flags nearby — a Russian tricolor and a black Wagner flag.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The 57-year-old Scalise says he'll continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. He vowed to tackle the treatment with "strength and energy" and described the cancer as “very treatable.” Scalise was among those wounded in 2017 when an attacker fired on lawmakers on a Virginia baseball field. He endured long hospitalizations from being shot in the hip. In offering their best wishes to him now, fellow lawmakers are recalling the determination and strength he showed in recovering from that attack.
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville sheriff says the gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General used to work at a dollar store and had stopped in at one before a security guard’s presence apparently led him elsewhere. Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Monday that the shooter worked at a Dollar Tree from October 2021 to July 2022. He stopped at a Family Dollar store Saturday, went in, returned to his car and left when a guard pulled into the lot. He then pulled into a parking lot at Edward Waters University, donned tactical gear and left when security approached.
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The US is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to the sunken Titanic shipwreck that could recover items of historic interest. The expedition is being organized by RMS Titanic Inc. The Georgia-based firm owns the salvage rights to the wreck and exhibits recovered artifacts. The government’s legal challenge to the expedition has nothing to do with the fatal implosion of the Titan submersible in June. It hinges instead on a federal law and a pact with Great Britain to treat the wreck as a memorial to those who died and to prevent entry into its hull.
