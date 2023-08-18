City empties as thousands flee wildfire closing in on capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Residents are heeding warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burns toward the city of 20,000. Meanwhile, a wildfire in British Columbia set homes ablaze in a city there. Yellowknife residents are taking to the road in long convoys or boarding emergency flights to neighboring Alberta as the wildfire crept to within 9 miles of the city. Hundreds of miles south, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia. Residents have been ordered to evacuate 2,600 properties, while another 4,800 properties are on alert. The town's fire chief says the wildfire grew “exponentially worse” overnight.
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time that has ever been done. Hilary had sustained winds near 145 mph (230 kph) early Friday, and was expected to strengthen a bit more before starting to weaken. It will nevertheless still be a hurricane when it approaches Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night, and will probably approach Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm. No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.
FEMA has paid out more than $5.6 million to Maui survivors, a figure expected to grow significantly
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday it has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households in Maui so far as the federal government tries to help survivors of the devastating wildfires. The White House and FEMA approved a one-time payment of $700 per household for needs like clothing, food, or transportation. The agency will also pay to put survivors up in hotels and motels and says it has paid out $1.6 million in rental assistance as of Friday. Those figures are expected to climb significantly as some calculations estimate the wildfires caused billions of dollars in damages.
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security and economic ties at historic Camp David summit
CAMP DAVID, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea have agreed to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit Friday at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David. Their meeting and their agreement come at a time that the three countries are on an increasingly tense ledge in their relations with China and North Korea. Biden says the three countries will establish a hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what they have termed the “Camp David Principles,” at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Proud Boy on house arrest in Jan. 6 case disappears ahead of sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison. Christopher Worrell of Naples, Florida, was supposed to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years. Court records show the sentencing was canceled Tuesday and a bench warrant issued for his arrest, initially under seal. The U.S. attorney’s office for Washington D.C. said he was unaccounted for and encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.
George Santos says ex-fundraiser caught using a fake name tried a new tactic: spelling it backwards
NEW YORK (AP) — After he was caught using a fake name, an ex-fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos tried a new tactic: spelling it backwards. Sam Miele was charged Wednesday with trying to impress potential donors by assuming the identity of a former aide to a top House Republican. Santos says he fired Miele upon learning of the deception. He now says Miele later reached out, pretending to be a deep-pocketed donor named Reyem Nad. Before long, staffers realized that was the name of the aide Miele had been accused of impersonating, but spelled backwards. In an interview with The Associated Press, Santos said the move was “desperate and bizarre.” An attorney for Miele declined to comment.
Stem cells from one eye show promise in healing injuries in the other
A new study shows a promising procedure to treat severe injuries in one eye by using stem cells from the other. Results of the early-stage research were published Friday in the journal Science Advances. Researchers take a small biopsy from the healthy eye, grow and expand the stem cells in a lab and then transplant them into the injured eye. Four patients in the study got the transplants. The first person to undergo the procedure was a man from Alabama who suffered a chemical burn that left him blind, unable to tolerate light and gave him frequent headaches. He's now able to see well enough to drive.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claims he's qualified for GOP presidential debate, but RNC can't confirm
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claims he’s qualified for next week’s Republican opening presidential debate. But senior advisers with the Republican National Committee who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal discussions later said Suarez hasn’t yet officially met the criteria. Suarez would be perhaps the least-known Republican on the stage at Wednesday’s gathering in Milwaukee, if he's there. But with more than 10 million viewers expected, Suarez says the debate would give him equal footing to contrast his personality against his higher-profile opponents. Suarez would become the ninth White House hopeful to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds required to participate in the opening face-off of the 2024 campaign.
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies
LONDON (AP) — A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others during a yearlong campaign of deception when she preyed on the vulnerabilities of premature and sick newborns as well as their anxious parents. Following 22 days of deliberation, the jury at Manchester Crown Court on Friday convicted 33-year-old Lucy Letby of killing the babies in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. Letby was accused of injecting air into infants' bloodstreams and administering air or milk into their stomachs via nasogastric tubes, as well as adding insulin to intravenous feeds and interfering with breathing tubes.
San Francisco launches driverless bus service following robotaxi expansion
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has launched an autonomous shuttle service less than a week after regulators approved the expansion of robotaxis despite traffic and safety concerns. The free shuttle will run daily in a fixed route called the Loop around Treasure Island, the site of a former U.S. Navy base in the middle of San Francisco Bay. The all-electric vehicle, which doesn’t have a driver’s seat or steering wheel, is staffed with an attendant who can drive the bus with a handheld controller if necessary. San Francisco is one of a growing number of cities worldwide that are testing the safety and potential of self-driving technology to transform public transportation.
