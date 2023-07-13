Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centers ranging from brand-new wings in Russian prisons to clammy basements. Most have no status under Russian law. An Associated Press investigation also found that Russia is making plans to hold potentially thousands more. A Russian government document obtained by the AP dating to January outlined plans to create 25 new prison colonies and six other detention centers in occupied Ukraine by 2026. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May that would make it easier for Russia to deport Ukrainians who resist Russian occupation deep into Russia indefinitely, which has already happened in multiple cases documented by the AP.
Ukraine repels large Russian missile and drone attack that injures civilians in Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said air defenses shot down 20 Iranian-made drones fired by Russia mostly at the Kyiv region early Thursday morning. They said wreckage from the drones fell on four districts of the capital Thursday night, wounding two people and destroying several homes. The latest barrage by the Kremlin’s forces began shortly after midnight and explosions shook different parts of the city. Authorities say two people were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. In the capital, rescuers extinguished a fire in a 16-story building, as well as in a non-residential building. Debris also damaged the frontage of a 25-story apartment building. Russian strikes have become a grim routine in Ukraine over the almost 17 months of the war.
Biden is closing out his Europe trip by showcasing new NATO member Finland
HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden will close out his five-day trip to Europe on Thursday standing alongside Nordic leaders. It's meant to be a show of NATO’s expanding power and influence against a burgeoning Russia. The brief stop in the shoreline Finnish capital is the coda to Biden’s tour of the continent this week. The trip was carefully sketched to highlight the growth of the military alliance that the president says has fortified itself since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined as NATO’s newest member earlier this year, an entry that effectively doubled the alliance’s border with Russia.
Black Lives Matter movement to mark 10 years of activism, renews call to defund the police
The Black Lives Matter movement turns 10 years old on Thursday, marking the day in 2013 that the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin was acquitted in his death. Gunned down in a Florida gated community where his father lived in 2012, the Black teen was the earliest symbol of a movement that now wields influence over national politics, law enforcement and broader conversations about racial progress in and outside the U.S. This weekend, national organizations and local organizers across the nation have planned events to mark 10 years of BLM. Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother, has been invited to address a BLM festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover before the storm continued moving east into Michigan and possibly into Indiana and Ohio.
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures, fire risk to California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer is in full swing. A heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest is bringing triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Forecasters say blistering conditions Thursday will build throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. An excessive heat watch is in effect through Sunday for interior Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This week across the U.S., more than 111 million people are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Tourists are packing European hotspots. And Americans don't mind the higher prices and crowds
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
El Nino is threatening rice crops while grain supplies already are squeezed by the war in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (AP) — Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. Climate change is causing stronger El Ninos, which alter global weather patterns and heat up an already warming planet. Thirsty crops like rice are particularly vulnerable, especially when they are rainfed and not irrigated. Experts say this will worsen food insecurity at a time when supplies of grain and fertilizer are recovering from disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. Global demand is soaring, while yields globally have been stagnating for decades because of climate change and limits to productivity gains.
Thailand's parliament is set to choose a prime minister, but it might not be the election winner
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers are gathering to select a new prime minister. The outcome is far from certain even though the country’s most progressive party won both the popular vote and the most seats in the House of Representatives. Parliament is due to vote Thursday on whether to make Move Forward’s leader, 42-year-old pita Limjaroenrat, the country’s prime minister. The party has assembled a coalition government-in-waiting, and its eight partner parties together hold a healthy majority in the House. But the more conservative Senate may stand in Pita's way. The biggest bone of contention is Move Forward's campaign pledge to amend a law that makes defaming the royal family punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Deadline for Hollywood actors negotiations with studio passes with no word on strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A deadline for Hollywood actors to reach a deal with studios and streaming services has passed without word on whether a strike will be called. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists had set a deadline for 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night for a deal to be reached. No update had been announced just after midnight Thursday. If the actors strike, they will join formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. It would be the first time since 1960 that the two guilds are on strike at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.