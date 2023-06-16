Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy. He went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of the allegations of wrongdoing, but this time the stakes are higher as he faces years in prison if convicted. Trump vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024. Experts said that underscores how the former president is willing to abuse the office to carry out purely personal activities.
US guided-missile submarine arrives in South Korea, a day after North Korea resumes missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine capable of carrying about 150 Tomahawk missiles to South Korea. The USS Michigan’s arrival Friday was the first of its kind in six years. It came a day after North Korea resumed missile tests in protest of the U.S.-South Korean live-fire drills. South Korean officials say the submarine's arrival is part of a recent bilateral agreement on enhancing “regular visibility” of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed at their summit in April that that the United States would enhance the visibility of its strategic assets to the region.
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
PERRYTON, Texas (AP) — Three people have been killed after a tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, leaving dozens more injured widespread damage. The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit the area shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. Local officials said Thursday night that two people were missing. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher said at least one person was killed in a mobile home park that took a “direct hit”First responders from surrounding areas and from Oklahoma descended on the town, which is home to more than 8,000 people and about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.
Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more. Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities in Manitoba were deploying all their resources to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van or bus smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road. The pavement was littered with debris, including what looked like a walking aid.
Teens with severe obesity are turning to surgery and new weight loss drugs, despite controversy
A small but growing group of young teens are turning to drastic treatments to lose large amounts of weight, things like body-altering surgery and new drugs that rewire metabolism. Recent guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics call for early and intensive treatment of kids as young as 12, but those have been controversial. Children and their parents who've chosen those options say the aggressive measures are necessary after years of ineffective diets and exercise programs.
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says 'he's better than before'
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring. The 86-year-old Francis left in a wheelchair on Friday. He smiled and waved and said “thanks” to a crowd of well-wishers. He then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him. His surgeon told reporters that Francis “is better than before” the surgery.
Thousands of Sudanese fleeing fighting with no travel documents trapped on the border with Egypt
ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Tens of thousands of Sudanese have been stranded in towns along their country's northern border with Egypt. After fleeing the raging fighting between rival generals for two months, they have been facing obstacles in getting the right travel documents needed to make the border crossing, with government institutions and foreign embassies no longer functioning. Egypt requires a valid passport and visa for all Sudanese who want to cross into its territories. The fighting broke out on April 15. It displaced around 2.2 million people, including over 500,000 who fled into neighboring countries.
American arrested for pushing 2 US tourists into ravine at German castle, leaving one woman dead
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say an American man has been arrested over the death of one U.S. tourist and an assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany after he allegedly pushed the two women down a steep slope. The incident close to the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Thursday that the 30-year-old man met the young women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail. They said he then “physically attacked” the 21-year-old woman. When her 22-year-old companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a slope. Police say the assailant appears to have attempted to sexually assault the younger woman before also pushing her down the slope. She died at a hospital overnight.
A decade after outcry, SeaWorld launches orca-free park in UAE, its first venture outside the US
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. theme park chain SeaWorld, which has been mired in controversy in recent years over its treatment of killer whales and other marine mammals, has opened a massive new aquatic life park in the United Arab Emirates. It's the company's first venture outside the United States. The $1.2 billion project with state-owned developer Miral features the world’s largest aquarium and a cylindrical LED screen. The park does not feature orcas but houses animals like dolphins and seals, whose captivity and training for profit and entertainment purposes are also often criticized as unethical by animal rights advocacy groups.
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor's attorney, Barbara Llanes, says her client denies wrongdoing and “will not be intimidated.” The accuser's attorney says her client would discuss settlement offers before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.
