Russia says Wagner private army, with help from Russian troops, seized Bakhmut
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, have seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The ministry statement on the Telegram channel early Sunday came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin. Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing. The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Japan for diplomatic talks with the leaders of the world’s most powerful democracies as they tighten sanctions meant to punish Moscow over its 15-month invasion of Ukraine. Japan says Zelenskyy’s decision to visit Hiroshima stems from his “strong wish” to participate in talks with G7 and other countries that will influence his nation’s defense against Russia. Bolstering international support is a key priority for Ukraine as it prepares for what is seen as a major push intended to take back territory seized by Russia. Among other leaders, Zelenskyy met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on Ukraine’s peace plan, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country before any negotiations.
End of an era? GOP walkout shows political chasm where 'The Oregon Way' once meant bipartisan trust
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The political divide affecting the United States is hitting Oregon hard. The Legislature is in gridlock and Republican senators are in a prolonged walkout. Oregonians are wistfully recalling “The Oregon Way,” when politicians of different stripes forged agreements for the common good. The gridlock in the state Capitol in Salem comes as Oregon grapples with homelessness, mental health issues, a fetid open-air drug market in Portland and gun violence in the state’s main city. Some businesses are fleeing, including REI. The boycott threatens to derail hundreds of pending bills, approval of a biennial state budget and the boycotters’ own political futures.
Many transgender health bills came from a handful of far-right interest groups, AP finds
Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislation has been used in statehouses for decades. Critics say model legislation allows a handful of far-right groups to create a false narrative around gender-affirming care for minors that is based on distorted science. Political observers say Republicans’ recent focus on such legislation is a “wedge issue” to motivate their voting base. The AP obtained the texts of more than 130 bills in 40 state legislatures and analyzed them for similarities to model bills peddled by the groups Do No Harm and the Family Research Council.
Martin Amis, British novelist who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his work, has died at 73
NEW YORK (AP) — British novelist Martin Amis, who brought a rock ‘n’ roll sensibility to his stories and lifestyle, has died. He was 73. His death, from cancer of the esophagus, was confirmed by his agent, Andrew Wylie, on Saturday. Amis was the son of another British writer, Kingsley Amis. Martin Amis was a leading voice among a generation of writers that included his good friend, the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie. Among his best-known works were “Money,” a satire about consumerism in London, “The Information” and “London Fields,” along with his 2000 memoir, “Experience.”
Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans stopped, started and stopped again heading into a weekend where President Joe Biden and world leaders watched from afar, hoping high-stakes negotiations would make progress on avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. In a sign of a renewed bargaining session, food was brought to the negotiating room at the Capitol on Saturday morning, only to be carted away hours later. No meeting was likely Saturday, according to a person familiar with the state of the talks. Biden is attending a meeting of global leaders in Japan and on Saturday he tried to reassure them that the United States would not default.
Race horse's death hours before Preakness extends sport's woes seen at Churchill Downs
BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert broke down with a leg injury and unseated his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard. The fatality hours before the Preakness marred yet another major racing day two weeks after the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by seven horses dying over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Havnameltdown was euthanized after veterinarians determined the injury was inoperable. The horrific scene happened hours before Derby winner Mage runs in the Preakness in pursuit of the Triple Crown.
2024 Republican hopefuls rush to defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential hopefuls have rushed to support Daniel Penny, a white U.S. Marine veteran who was caught on video pinning an agitated Black subway passenger to the floor in a fatal chokehold. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the nation to show Penny that “America’s got his back.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called for New York’s governor to pardon Penny, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy donated $10,000 to his legal defense fund. Top Republicans have tried to make rising crime rates a political liability for Democrats. Democrats and racial justice advocates counter that GOP messaging around restoring “law and order” plays on deep-seated racism.
Low-income tenants lack options as old mobile home parks are razed
PHOENIX (AP) — Mobile home parks are among the few affordable options that remain for extremely low-income people. But many older, dilapidated parks are disappearing as the land is razed for more modern uses. The move worries housing advocates who say the working poor and their children evicted from the more decrepit parks may have to double up with relatives or wind up homeless in the current housing crunch. One dusty park in Phoenix will become the latest to disappear at month's end after residents clear out for a new student housing project, many abandoning rusty metal homes too old to move.
Uvalde families dig in for new test of gun industry protections
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families in Uvalde, Texas, are digging in for a new test of legal protections for the gun industry as they mark one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting. Both the U.S. government and gun manufacturers in recent years have reached large settlements following some of the nation’s worst mass shootings. Gun control supporters say other cases have created roadmaps for victims and relatives to sue. But high hurdles remain for lawsuits to succeed. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this week that further shields gun manufacturers, which are already largely protected from lawsuits under federal laws.
