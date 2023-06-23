Russian authorities launch criminal probe into Wagner Group over threats to oust defense minister
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal probe into the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia’s defense minister. The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in the Ukraine. He said that his troops would now move to punish Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance. Prigozhin declared that “this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice.” The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin’s claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country’s top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup.
How the unconventional design of the Titan sub may have destined it for disaster
BOSTON (AP) — The deadly implosion of the Titan submersible raises questions about whether the vessel exploring the Titanic wreckage was destined for its own disaster because of its unconventional design and its creator’s refusal to submit to safety checks that are standard in the industry. The Titan, developed and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was touted for a design that included a carbon fiber hull, an elongated cabin for crew and passengers, and more. But outside experts say the design and construction of the submersible put greater stress on its structure, and others say OceanGate’s failure to submit to outside safety testing posed additional concerns.
Supreme Court rejects a lawsuit from states demanding that Biden administration boost deportations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican-led challenge to a Biden administration policy that prioritizes the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest risk to public safety or were picked up at the border. Republicans argue that that policy is too limiting. The justices voted 8-1 to allow the long-blocked policy to take effect. The ruling recognizes that there's not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally. Louisiana and Texas had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk.
Ohio father accused of killing his 3 young sons indicted on murder charges, could face death penalty
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons on murder charges. A grand jury indicted 32-year-old Chad Doerman on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping and felonious assault Thursday for the June 15 deaths of his 3, 4 and 7-year-old sons. He has entered a not-guilty plea, but prosecutors say he admitted to planning the shooting. Officials haven't released a motive for the shootings. Court records did not indicate whether he was represented by a lawyer at his most recent arraignment and Clermont County’s public defender’s office declined to comment on if they represent him.
Attorney general denies whistleblower claims of interference in Hunter Biden investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is pushing back against claims that the Justice Department interfered with the investigation into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Garland said Friday that attacks on the Justice Department's independence are corrosive. Garland was responding to an IRS whistleblower who claims U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware asked to be named special counsel for the Hunter Biden probe, but was denied. Garland said that's not true, and that Weiss always had full authority over the case. Republicans have criticized the plea deal for Hunter Biden, calling it an example of two-tiered justice.
Animal sedative xylazine in fentanyl is causing wounds and scrambling efforts to stop overdoses
WASHINGTON (AP) — A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis. It's called xylazine (pronounced ZY'-lah-zeen). It's not intended for human use and can cause severe skin wounds in people who inject it. But whether it is leading to more deaths — as suggested by officials in Washington — is not yet clear. In fact, some early data suggests the drug may inadvertently be diluting the effects of fentanyl, the synthetic opioid behind most overdose deaths. But there is broad agreement that information is needed to understand xylazine’s impact and craft ways of disrupting illegal supplies.
Serbia again threatens armed intervention in Kosovo as tension escalates
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has reiterated a threat to intervene militarily in its former province of Kosovo if NATO-led peacekeepers there fail to protect minority Serbs from what Belgrade calls the terrorist threat of Kosovo’s ethnic Albanian authorities. In a brief televised address on Friday, the Serbian army chief-of-staff said that the military stands ready to fulfil its tasks in accordance to the Serbian constitution and upon orders from Serbia's president. Serbia has put its troops on the border with Kosovo on the highest state of alert amid a series of recent clashes between Kosovo Serbs on one side and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers on the other. In recent weeks, NATO has sent in reinforcements amid fears of an open clash between ethnic Albanians and Serbs.
7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys are recalled after they cut or stabbed children
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7.5 million “Baby Shark” bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Toymaker Zuru said it’s recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys — after children sat or fell on the now-recalled toys. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers in possession of these recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund.
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
Workers at 150 Starbucks locations will strike in the coming week over what their union says is a clash over decor supporting LGBTQ+ causes, but the company denies it's banned any such displays and accused the union of using misinformation as a tactic in labor talks. Starbucks Workers United says 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The union has tried to establish a foothold at Starbucks and at least 358 Starbucks stores have petitioned to hold union elections. Those efforts have slowed in recent months with pushback from some workers and Starbucks says the union is using misinformation about its support for LGBTQ+ causes as part of ongoing contract negotiations.
Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month many have been carrying a handgun. The shooting of 58-year-old Raymond Mattia occurred in the Menagers Dam community on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border. Mattia died outside a home after the May 18 shooting. Audio of a telephone call included with the video released Thursday confirms CBP's earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.
