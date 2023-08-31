Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group have been sentenced to more than a decade each in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl are some of the longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. They were the first Proud Boys to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will separately preside over similar hearings for three other Proud Boys.
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor's plane last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is acknowledging that he took three trips last year aboard a private plane owned by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. It’s the first time in years that Thomas has reported receiving hospitality from Crow. In a report made public Thursday, the 75-year-old justice said he was complying with new guidelines from the federal judiciary for reporting travel. But the filing doesn't include any earlier travel at Crow’s expense, including a 2019 trip in Indonesia aboard the yacht owned by Crow, a wealthy businessman and benefactor of conservative causes. Thomas' report comes amid a heightened focus on ethics at the high court.
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and sought to sever his case from other defendants accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump’s decision Thursday to waive arraignment means he won’t have to show up for the hearing at Fulton County Superior Court judge set for Sept. 6, averting the dramatic arraignments that accompanied Trump's other criminal cases. Trump's attorney also sought to separate his case from others who are seeking a speedy trial. The attorney says giving the Republican former president less than two months to prepare a defense against a 98-page indictment would violate his constitutional rights.
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen people nationally have been charged with threatening election workers by a special Justice Department unit. Prosecutors are trying to curb the menacing of election workers. Those staffers are being inundated with violent and graphic threats even in normally quiet periods between elections. Some point to former President Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly and falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen and spreading conspiracy theories about election workers. More people are expected to plead guilty Thursday to threatening election workers in Arizona and Georgia. Already, two cases have resulted in yearslong prison sentences including one where a man threatened to “lynch” an Arizona election official.
Residents pick through rubble, navigate clogged roads and live without power after Hurricane Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia’s path of destruction are picking through piles of rubble, throwing tarps over roofs and gingerly navigating through a maze of streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees. Rescue and repair efforts were in full force in Florida’s remote Big Bend area, where Idalia roared ashore with 125 mph winds Wednesday, shredding homes, ripping off roofs, snapping tall trees, and turning streets into rivers. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the area with federal emergency officials on Thursday, and President Joe Biden planned to visit Florida on Saturday.
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, who went to wrong house
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that an 84-year-old white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teen who went to the man’s house by mistake. Judge Louis Angles ruled Thursday that there was sufficient evidence to bind Andrew Lester over on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting. Lester previously pleaded not guilty. At a hearing Thursday, police officers testified that Lester was a frightened elderly man who “hoped he didn’t kill anybody.” The case shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America. Lester is scheduled to be back in court for arraignment on Sept. 20.
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would require thousands more firearms dealers to run background checks. It's the latest effort by President Joe Biden's top officials to combat rising gun violence nationwide. People who sell firearms online or at gun shows would be required to be licensed and run background checks on the buyers before the sales. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives estimates the rule would affect anywhere from 24,500 to 328,000 sellers. The proposed rule will be open for public comment for 90 days.
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say at least 74 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a five-story building that had been used by homeless people and squatters. An emergency services spokesperson said more than 50 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. There were 12 children among the dead, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency services spokesperson says the death toll could increase. Witnesses say as many as 200 people or more may have been living in the building.
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. A state district judge last week ruled the pending law violated the rights of transgender children and their families to seek appropriate medical care. The judge issued a temporary injunction to block the law. State officials immediately appealed to the state’s highest court for civil cases. The Supreme Court order allowing the law to take effect did not explain the decision. The order did not address whether the law is unconstitutional, and a full hearing is expected.
Aaron Rodgers' quest to turn Jets into contenders is NFL's top storyline entering the season
The biggest storyline in the first NFL season this century without Tom Brady centers on Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn the New York Jets into a championship contender. The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP left Green Bay for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Broadway Joe Namath guaranteed one more than 50 years ago. Rodgers has plenty of talent surrounding him but the Jets play in one of the toughest divisions in the league and a conference loaded with contenders, including the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back rings in 2003-04.
